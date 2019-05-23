 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/23/19

Roundup Judge Chhabria Appoints Ken Feinberg as Case Mediator~Bayer Responds Today with Moronic NY Times Full Page Ad

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 4578
Message Stephen Fox
Become a Fan
  (33 fans)
- Advertisement -


Monsanto kept .watch lists. on pesticide friends and foes in Europe, Bayer says, as Roundup legal ba Bayer's public relations headaches over its mammoth takeover of Monsanto intensified Tuesday, as a scandal about .watch lists. of pro- or anti-pesticides
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Doraemon '•A 3)   Details   DMCA


[In due course, Monsanto/Bayer will be wiped off the face of the earth from financial ruin, bad karma, and the reactions of angry victims and families of those who have died horrible deaths, thanks to Monsanto and it panorama of poisons in food, in harbors, in agriculture, and really everywhere.]

Feinberg is well known for having facilitated dispute resolutions in high dollar litigations in the past,for example, over General Motors ignition switch litigation. the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster, and Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal.

- Advertisement -

Chhabria scheduled the next federal Roundup trial for February 2020. The case would mark the second bellwether, or test trial, to help determine the range of damages and define settlement options for federal cases. The judge will prepare some 20 cases currently pending before him for trial and send them to other courts across the country.

(Chhabria, who oversees some 900 federal Roundup lawsuits, on April 11 ordered the parties to start confidential mediation. He appointed Feinberg after the parties failed to agree on a mediator).

Feinberg has been instructed to meet with lawyers for Bayer and plaintiffs within the next 14 days, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said during a court hearing on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

A little background history:


Bayer said it would defend itself in each of the cases and will wait on the appeals process underway for the three cases that have gone to trial and resulted in jury verdicts against it.


A California jury on May 13 awarded $2 billion to a couple alleging Roundup caused their cancer.


In March, a federal jury in San Francisco awarded $80 million to a California man after finding Roundup caused his cancer.

- Advertisement -


That decision came after another California jury in August 2018 awarded $289 million to a groundskeeper in the first U.S. Roundup trial. That award was later reduced to $78 million.


Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Stephen Fox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 33 fans, 420 articles, 423 quicklinks, 3130 comments, 14 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content
From a fiscal point of view, why in the world did Bayer even consider buying a financial albatross like Monsanto, so soon to drag it down to the depths of stock market oblivion?


Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto is becoming a disaster | DW News Glyphosate, best known under Monsanto's commercial name Roundup is a highly controversial substance. Is the weedkiller a major health risk or only deadly to ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: DW News) Details DMCA

Submitted on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 9:35:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 