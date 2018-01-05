Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Round Up the Weed Killers

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jill Jackson       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/5/18

Author 16815
- Advertisement -

"Hey, come on in. Have a seat. Have a brownie." Sue shoved the plate towards Jen as she pulled up a beanbag chair.

Jen narrowed her eyes. "Homemade? You know I don't inhale."

Billie piped in. "May be your only chance, now that Sessions is on the warpath against reefer madness."

Jen scoffed. "Look, I don't like drugs. I don't do drugs. But, I don't think marijuana should be illegal."

- Advertisement -

"It's after January 1st. And we're in California. The recreation state," said Sue.

"Yeah, but we're facing a dinosaur from the creation state," muttered Billie. "States' rights only matter to him if it's ruling over women's bodies and prohibiting contraception and abortion."

"I think it's just a distraction from whatever crisis Trump wants to have us ignore or forget," Sue said.

- Advertisement -

"Actually," Jen countered, "I think it's more than that." All eyes turned to her.

Jen continued, "Not just the alt-right but the 'establishment' have vested interests in keeping drugs illegal. The drug war is a huge moneymaker for the deep state and beyond. For years and years."

"Iran Contra," said Marlene.

Jen nodded. "One example. A lot of politicians and their initiatives were funded by the War on Drugs. And continue to be so." She sighed and reached for a brownie. "If this tasty treat is legal, they don't get the money."

"But weed is a big business," Sue admitted.

"Yes, but for new entrepreneurs, and, maybe at some point, the tobacco and alcohol industry." Jen nibbled at the dessert. "But not for Big Pharma, the Military/Industrial/Security complex, or several US leaders, past or president."

- Advertisement -

A big bite. "Mmm, Sue, you are a good cook." Jen scarfed down the rest of the brownie. "For example, lawyers, judges, police, and the private prison industry will take a hit if marijuana is legal. Fewer burglaries, robberies, and non-violent peace activists to fill up those expensive jail cells, and keep the courts 'busy'."

"Never thought of that," said Billie. "Imagine if all we had to deal with was murder and speeding. In cars."

"Right," said Jen. "They could afford to ignore a few small states--and write off already High Colorado, but California is the sixth largest economy in the world. And the marijuana industry will bring in billions to the state."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jill Jackson is a writer, mother, wife, military veteran, and hard-core pacifist and liberal. She swallowed the red pill after 9/11.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

It's time to say ‘bye-bye, Barry' and ‘hello, Hussein'!

10 Reasons Women Aren't Funny

A recipe for the future from the past: Pan Metron Ariston

Eight Little Dolls

UARS Terror

The Canary in the Coal Mine or The Shot Heard Round the World?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 