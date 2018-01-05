- Advertisement -

"Hey, come on in. Have a seat. Have a brownie." Sue shoved the plate towards Jen as she pulled up a beanbag chair.

Jen narrowed her eyes. "Homemade? You know I don't inhale."

Billie piped in. "May be your only chance, now that Sessions is on the warpath against reefer madness."

Jen scoffed. "Look, I don't like drugs. I don't do drugs. But, I don't think marijuana should be illegal."

- Advertisement -

"It's after January 1st. And we're in California. The recreation state," said Sue.

"Yeah, but we're facing a dinosaur from the creation state," muttered Billie. "States' rights only matter to him if it's ruling over women's bodies and prohibiting contraception and abortion."

"I think it's just a distraction from whatever crisis Trump wants to have us ignore or forget," Sue said.

- Advertisement -

"Actually," Jen countered, "I think it's more than that." All eyes turned to her.

Jen continued, "Not just the alt-right but the 'establishment' have vested interests in keeping drugs illegal. The drug war is a huge moneymaker for the deep state and beyond. For years and years."

"Iran Contra," said Marlene.

Jen nodded. "One example. A lot of politicians and their initiatives were funded by the War on Drugs. And continue to be so." She sighed and reached for a brownie. "If this tasty treat is legal, they don't get the money."

"But weed is a big business," Sue admitted.

"Yes, but for new entrepreneurs, and, maybe at some point, the tobacco and alcohol industry." Jen nibbled at the dessert. "But not for Big Pharma, the Military/Industrial/Security complex, or several US leaders, past or president."

- Advertisement -

A big bite. "Mmm, Sue, you are a good cook." Jen scarfed down the rest of the brownie. "For example, lawyers, judges, police, and the private prison industry will take a hit if marijuana is legal. Fewer burglaries, robberies, and non-violent peace activists to fill up those expensive jail cells, and keep the courts 'busy'."

"Never thought of that," said Billie. "Imagine if all we had to deal with was murder and speeding. In cars."

"Right," said Jen. "They could afford to ignore a few small states--and write off already High Colorado, but California is the sixth largest economy in the world. And the marijuana industry will bring in billions to the state."

Next Page 1 | 2