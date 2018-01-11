Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Roosevelt for President, not Oprah

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 1/11/18

Author 70183
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

From flickr.com: Franklin Delano Roosevelt {MID-225647}
Franklin Delano Roosevelt
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Electing Oprah is the talk of the town,
And far be it from me to go take her down,
But re: the Blond Wonder we might think again,
And ponder a-full if billions make men,
Or if blabbing with stars is good preparation
For the oil-lube job that much needs our nation.
.
Because stars and mag covers don't a pol make,
And big money does nothing but give you a stake
In hitching your star to current status quo,
Making sure nobody disturbs its fat flow,
With a protest, scandal or quaint criticism,
Or Don's Saint P'burg yellow baptism.
.
Along with the 'quo come smooth-talking bankers,
Pentagon heavies and CIA gangsters,
Guys who made mincemeat of President O,
Who rarely found strength to give them a no,
Which throws into doubt the narrow parameter,
Of another star prez who's just a rank amateur.
.
Status quo means also the Party of Dems,
Decorated lushly in diamonds and gems,
Things that are normal for people with billions,
Which set them apart from the suffering millions,
And Oprah's no different, you've only to view
Her schmooze with Mike Jordan and Chuck Barkley too*.
.
Let's also remember folks' feelings abroad,
Who ne'er heard of Oprah, nor are over-awed
By our pushy generals and air-headed kings,
And send fewer soldiers for our foreign flings,
And tight grit their teeth before fair Ivanka,
Who for smart policy is no kind of wonka.
.
To talk our proud country down from its ledge,
Requires more skill than to chat o'er the hedge,
It needs a lib version of Trumpian rage,
The touch of a surgeon and grit of a sage,
It needs more than Oprah can possibly give,
More like a Roosevelt if they'll let him live.
.
*Starting at 3:02.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Philip Kraske lives in Spain, where he teaches English, does translation, and writes both prose fiction (novels) and verse.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9-11 was a national job

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Syria and sarin: such is politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 