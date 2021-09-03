 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/3/21

Ron Johnson Revealed the Secret GOP Ruthless Con to the World

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
From Hartmann Report

All Republicans who want to survive a GOP primary must bow to the "Biden didn't really beat His Orangeness" line, just like they were required to "take a vow against communism" back in the 1950s

Trump
Trump
(Image by Pixabay: ParentRap)   Details   DMCA

Lauren Windsor is a journalist's journalist (disclosure: I've supported her work, and you can, too) and she just got Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson to essentially expose for the world the real con the GOP has been running for decades. It's burning across the internet right now, as you can see on her Twitter feed.

Lauren Windsor @lawindsor

EXCLUSIVE: Sen Ron Johnson blames Trump for losing Wisconsin in 2020 and tells me "there's nothing obviously skewed about the results."

August 31st 2021

3,443 Retweets7,782 Likes

Conventional wisdom is that the GOP has buried itself up to its eyeballs in Trump's BS and spittle, desperately holding onto the belief that the 2020 election was filled with "fraud!"and Joe Biden didn't really beat His Orangeness by over seven million votes.

Any Republican who wants to survive a GOP primary has to bow to that line, just like they were required to "take a vow against communism" back in the 1950s.

But the communism scam Joe McCarthy, J. Edgar Hoover and Ronald Reagan were running back in the day wasn't really about the USSR (formidable as their nuclear weapons were), any more than the "voter fraud" scam the GOP is running today is about "election integrity."

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com His most recent books are "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," "Unequal Protection: The Rise of Corporate Dominance and the Theft of Human Rights," "We The People," "What Would Jefferson Do?," "Screwed: The Undeclared War Against the Middle (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 