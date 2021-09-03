Ron Johnson Revealed the Secret GOP Ruthless Con to the World

From Hartmann Report

All Republicans who want to survive a GOP primary must bow to the "Biden didn't really beat His Orangeness" line, just like they were required to "take a vow against communism" back in the 1950s

Conventional wisdom is that the GOP has buried itself up to its eyeballs in Trump's BS and spittle, desperately holding onto the belief that the 2020 election was filled with "fraud!"and Joe Biden didn't really beat His Orangeness by over seven million votes.

Any Republican who wants to survive a GOP primary has to bow to that line, just like they were required to "take a vow against communism" back in the 1950s.

But the communism scam Joe McCarthy, J. Edgar Hoover and Ronald Reagan were running back in the day wasn't really about the USSR (formidable as their nuclear weapons were), any more than the "voter fraud" scam the GOP is running today is about "election integrity."

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).