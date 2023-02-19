

U.S. Congressman Ron DeSantis speaking at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland.

(Image by Gage Skidmore) Details DMCA



He is using the state of Florida to propel his political ambitions to go national. He dreams that he will become the president of the United States. He has read The Playbook of Donald Trump, divide and conquer and base your whole strategy on being The Anti-WOKE candidate.

His base in Florida and in all of America if he decides to run for president is the MAGA crowd of working-class whites who have been stoked up with the fear that they will be overrun and replaced by immigrants and people of color. They see these stories played out every weeknight on FOX NEWS from 7 to 11 pm, the "evenings for the easily bamboozled," starring Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham. They fear that the LIB'S and Black Lives Matter will take away their guns and jobs. They fear that the Lib's will Indoctrinate and WOKE up their children to become gender-changing transvestite atheist abortionists.

Ron DeSantis knows how to WOKE up his donors too. He raised more than $217 MILLION dollars for his gubernatorial campaign. The largest amount of money ever donated for a governor's race. So now Florida can say we have the best governor money can buy.

Woke for the Republicans is just a catch-all word, so they don't have to say specifically that they lack empathy and that they're ignorant and don't want to learn the facts. They think it's hipper to say I'm not WOKE than to come to the realization which is: I'm terrified of what I don't understand, and the only way I know how to process that is with anger, hatred, and violence.

I think the core of being WOKE is, that you are honest,and fair to everyone, regardless of their race, creed or ideology, and that you embrace generosity, compassion, and wisdom.

Being WOKE doesn't mean that you should feel guilty because you are white. The sons and daughters are not guilty because of the sins of the father. Being WOKE recognizes that.

Being WOKE acknowledges that there was a systematic effort put-upon people of color to enslave them, then after they were free, to segregate them and make them second-class citizens and that should be taught in schools. We should not ban books or whitewash history. Our government and some of our people did some horrible things in the past and in the present too and we have to acknowledge when we are wrong and atone for our actions.

Laws were enacted to protect minorities, but with some people, attitudes weren't changed nor was the prejudice against immigrants and people of color.

Governor DeSantis has supported an Anti-WOKE bill in the Florida Senate SB 2022148 that states in amendment number 7, it is unlawful to teach a subject that would make An individual feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his race color sex or national origin.

I think being WOKE is a righteous thing, and any politician that I would support would have to be a WOKE Leader, who is Honest, Just, and Virtuous. Who would embrace Generosity, Compassion, and Wisdom, and the idea that natural rights preexist governments, the idea of equal treatment before the law, and that government is instituted to protect rights not rescind or invalidate them. That's what WOKE means to me, and Ron DeSantis sure as hell isn't WOKE.