 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Ron DeSantis "Florida, Where WOKE Comes To Die"

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Michael Chavers
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

U.S. Congressman Ron DeSantis speaking at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland.
U.S. Congressman Ron DeSantis speaking at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland.
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Details   DMCA
The ANTI-WOKE, Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis is a performance politician. He loves performing on TV. He spent more than $615K dollars of taxpayer money to send immigrants to Martha's Vineyard. For somebody who talks so much about freedom and is all full of Bluster, he seems to be pretty afraid of free thought or a high schooler's right to go to a book and discover things about their own history and their own traditions. DeSantis's Department of Education said that the African American Studies AP course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value and should not be offered to students. This is what authoritarian governments do. He bans books, he bullies students who wore covid masks during the pandemic, and he makes sure there is no CRT running around in Florida schools. What he is really doing is banning Critical Thinking.

He is using the state of Florida to propel his political ambitions to go national. He dreams that he will become the president of the United States. He has read The Playbook of Donald Trump, divide and conquer and base your whole strategy on being The Anti-WOKE candidate.

His base in Florida and in all of America if he decides to run for president is the MAGA crowd of working-class whites who have been stoked up with the fear that they will be overrun and replaced by immigrants and people of color. They see these stories played out every weeknight on FOX NEWS from 7 to 11 pm, the "evenings for the easily bamboozled," starring Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham. They fear that the LIB'S and Black Lives Matter will take away their guns and jobs. They fear that the Lib's will Indoctrinate and WOKE up their children to become gender-changing transvestite atheist abortionists.

Ron DeSantis knows how to WOKE up his donors too. He raised more than $217 MILLION dollars for his gubernatorial campaign. The largest amount of money ever donated for a governor's race. So now Florida can say we have the best governor money can buy.

Woke for the Republicans is just a catch-all word, so they don't have to say specifically that they lack empathy and that they're ignorant and don't want to learn the facts. They think it's hipper to say I'm not WOKE than to come to the realization which is: I'm terrified of what I don't understand, and the only way I know how to process that is with anger, hatred, and violence.

I think the core of being WOKE is, that you are honest,and fair to everyone, regardless of their race, creed or ideology, and that you embrace generosity, compassion, and wisdom.

Being WOKE doesn't mean that you should feel guilty because you are white. The sons and daughters are not guilty because of the sins of the father. Being WOKE recognizes that.

Being WOKE acknowledges that there was a systematic effort put-upon people of color to enslave them, then after they were free, to segregate them and make them second-class citizens and that should be taught in schools. We should not ban books or whitewash history. Our government and some of our people did some horrible things in the past and in the present too and we have to acknowledge when we are wrong and atone for our actions.

Laws were enacted to protect minorities, but with some people, attitudes weren't changed nor was the prejudice against immigrants and people of color.

Governor DeSantis has supported an Anti-WOKE bill in the Florida Senate SB 2022148 that states in amendment number 7, it is unlawful to teach a subject that would make An individual feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his race color sex or national origin.

I think being WOKE is a righteous thing, and any politician that I would support would have to be a WOKE Leader, who is Honest, Just, and Virtuous. Who would embrace Generosity, Compassion, and Wisdom, and the idea that natural rights preexist governments, the idea of equal treatment before the law, and that government is instituted to protect rights not rescind or invalidate them. That's what WOKE means to me, and Ron DeSantis sure as hell isn't WOKE.

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Chavers Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Repealing Roe v Wade - Is This Just the First Right We Lose with This Court

Biden's High Gas Prices, and Inflation

Do You Think There Is An Afterlife

Consequences for Doctors Spreading Misinformation About the Covid-19 Virus

Republicans Oppose Rebuild America Calling it Socialism.

TrumpCare 101

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend