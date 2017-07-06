The right for meeting in private once a month with his wife is denied, based on "Negative IA" [Negative Intelligence Assessment], but prison authorities refuse to disclose any details.



(Image by Public) Permission Details DMCA



Tel-Aviv, July 05 - yesterday, Olga Grishaev, Roman Zadorov's wife, published the following Facebook post, pertaining to denial over the past two months of the right to meet in private in prison, for unknown reasons. [i]

Olga and Roman first met in the Ukraine, and were boyfriend and girlfriend in high school. Later, Olga's family immigrated to Israel. A few years later, Roman, who is Christian, decided to join her in Israel, and the couple got married. A few months after the birth of their first son, in December 2006, Roman was arrested and later prosecuted for the murder of the 13.5 year school girl Tair Rada.

The case and its numerous ramifications exposed unprecedented corruption of the Israeli justice and law enforcement system. [ii]

Law professor Boaz Sangero wrote: "Conviction with no real evidence."

Law professor Mordechai Kremnitzer wrote: "Conduct of the State Prosecution in the Zadorov case is scary, it is not conduct of Prosecution, which is seeking the truth " Adding to that the Supreme Court' stance and the Attorney General's conduct in recent years, one is left with a justice system, which is primarily defending itself."

Never before had law professors in Israel directly attacked the integrity of the courts in any manner even close to that.

Likewise, public protest is unprecedented -- against the false prosecution and false conviction of Roman Zadorov, on the one hand, and against the failure to conduct true investigation of Tair Rada's murder, on the other hand.

Even before Roman's trial started, Tair's mother petitioned to the Israeli Supreme Court, asking to re-open the investigation, which she considered bogus. The petition was denied.

Public perception is that conduct of law enforcement was initially motivated by desire to protect the true suspects in the case, and later -- to protect the justice system itself... Various support groups have been active in social networks for years, the largest of them alone numbers over 250,000 members, in a nation of 8 million!

The case of Roman Zadorov was one of the key cases, documentation of which was provided in a recent report for the Universal Periodic Review of Human Rights in Israel by the UN Human Rights Council, in support of allegations of incompetence and/or corruption of the courts and the legal profession and discrimination by law enforcement. [iii]

Olga Grishaev:

Over the past two months Roman and I have been denied the little time that we are entitled to meet in private.

Not only was Roman's liberty deprived for no reason at all for over ten years; not only is he denied the ability to function as a husband and a father, as he, I and our children deserve; now, also the little time that I was allowed to spend with him in private once a month is denied - not only him, but also me.

And why?

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3