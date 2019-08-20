 
 
Rohn Kenyatta's '10 Questions:' A Response

"Either this nation will kill racism, or racism will kill this nation." (S. Jonas, Aug., 2018)

Introduction

Recently Rohn Kenyatta, an astute chronicler of race relations and racism and related matters in the United States and for its history published a column on the pages of OpEdNews which raised ten questions about those matters and related policy issues. In a direct communication with Mr. Kenyatta I posed answers to his ten questions. In this column I am bringing that communication to the whole readership of OpEdNews. Mr. Kenyatta's ten questions, in some cases edited for length by me, are each followed by my responses to each. But first, let me present an edited version of Mr. Kenyatta's own introduction to his list of questions.

Mr. Kenyatta's Introduction to his 10 Questions

"For a number of years, I have sought to confront both white Americans, and Black People in America, with their denial and hypocrisy in matters historic, domestic and international. The purpose of my doing so was an attempt to see if there were patterns in conduct; a pathology. I have tried to do so through different modalities. The shrewder individuals resort to deflection. Deflection is a tactic that imperils the defense for many, many reasons. Most of all it shows evasion and cowardice.

"I'll let you figure it out, should you be so inclined.

"In light of the aforementioned preamble, I have decided to make a more direct challenge to white America and, by default, Western Civilization with specific questions. Frankly, I know what is going to happen but that is what I want you to see. The only rule I have is that you answer all ten questions; no matter your answers, a pattern will emerge. . . . .

"The first five (5) interrogatories are pertinent to domestic policy, the second set relevant to international policy. Two or three of the questions have secondary and tertiary queries."

And now to the 10 Questions and my responses.

Question # 1. If you claim, as you do, that the slavery and dehumanization of Blacks was/is "America's Original Sin" and if you claim, as you do, that you "didn't own slaves," it was a horrible institution and you did not benefit from it, why do you not as a nation apologize for it?

Answer # 1. Because as I have written on numerous occasions, the South actually won the Civil War and one of the fruits of their victory was the projection of the Doctrine of White Supremacy over the whole of the country. The fact that an open, proud-of-it racist like Donald J. Trump could be elected President proves the point.

The Charlottesville Terrorist, aka the Pittsburgh Terrorist; aka the El Paso Terrorist, aka White Supremacist-in-Chief.
(Image by Spencer Means)   Details   DMCA
Question # 2. Pursuant to the preceding question, why do you so adamantly, and out of hand, reject reparations to the aforementioned group which you, admittedly, kidnapped, exploited, enslaved, raped, murdered and prospered from?

Answer # 2. I think that reparations are a very good idea, and justified. The major policy questions (not dealing the political questions right now) is whether they should go to individuals, or communities, or both, and beyond African-Americans and Native Americans, to whom else.

Question # 3. Your currency states: "In God We Trust". Your "Pledge of Allegiance" states: "One nation under God". You sing songs about God blessing America. Your Bible states: "Thou shalt not kill". How do you explain the State sanctioned murder of children around the globe (Melanic children in particular) and right here in your own backyard; particularly given your incessant invocations of "God"?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Steven Jonas, MD, MPH, MS is a Professor Emeritus of Preventive Medicine at StonyBrookMedicine (NY) and author/co-author/editor/co-editor of over 35 books.
 
