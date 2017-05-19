Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (4 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Roger Ailes Didn't Invent Hate. He Was Just the Distributor?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert De Filippis     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Well Said 3   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 5/19/17

Author 86186
Become a Fan
  (28 fans)

From flickr.com: hate {MID-81851}
hate
(Image by SarahDeer)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

In this Rolling Stone article, Matt Taibbbi wrote, [Roger Ailes] "is on the short list of people most responsible for modern America's vicious and bloodthirsty character.

"We are a hate-filled, paranoid, untrusting, book-dumb and bilious people whose chief source of recreation is slinging insults and threats at each other online, and we're that way in large part because of the hyper-divisive media environment he discovered."

- Advertisement -

I had a personal taste of the effects he writes about this week.

This headline appeared in the English rag, the Daily Mail, in March of 2013. "FDNY lieutenant breaks down on the street when he is confronted about 'racist tweets' that called mayor 'King Heeb' and used ethnic slurs." Read the article here. For some reason is was posted by a person this week.

There were several derogatory comments in response to the individual in the article. I offered these conciliatory remarks. "What's happening to us? Why are we so willing to condemn others for some of the same things we do? Why can't we accept the sincerity of another person's regrets and apologies? I'm not pointing fingers. I do the same "crap" myself." (I use the word crap instead of the word I use there.)

The responders took issue with my comments. Their responses proved the point I was making and Mr. Taibbi's quote above. "We're in trouble as a society."

- Advertisement -

The trouble I speak of is the fact that there lives in the United States an element of people who believe in the same hate the FDNY lieutenant believes. And there's also an element who would rather blast, condemn and denigrate anyone like me who sees this man's breakdown and personal regrets as a teachable moment. A moment in which real progress can be made in fighting the disease of racism that infects our society.

I've learned that personal change is rarely the result of direct confrontation. Instead, I've seen a firm re-entrenchment by the subject struggling to defend an indefensible position.

With enough authority, a frontal attack will sometimes produce submission, but it will never produce real change unless that person feels the need to change. Until that time, their resistance very often seems to produce new and unique ways of justifying their original beliefs.

The resolution of conflict starts with acceptance of differing points of view, no matter how unpleasant we find the other side's to be. The end can be redemption. But very little progress will be made if acceptance is confused with agreement. We don't need to agree with another person's point of view to accept that they see the world the way they do.

We can look to South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation for evidence.

Racism, and one its forms, Nazism, are horrible diseases. Yet, in our society, we have such an entrenched sub-culture that to attack it is to guarantee its continuity. These people must be engaged constructively. And when the opportunity presents itself during that engagement, authentic change can be the outcome.

Mahatma Gandhi said it in fewer words, "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind."

- Advertisement -

As my detractors pointed out in our online debate, I'm an old man. But accusing me of cowardice is particularly disturbing. Not because I think I might be. I'm quite sure I'm not, and the assessments of people who don't know me are not going to change my mind.

What is disturbing is these young people think compassion and forgiveness are signs of cowardice.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Well Said 3   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://robertdefilippis.com

Author, columnist, and blogger with a long career in business management, management consulting and executive coaching. I've authored and published six books: "You, Your Self and the 21st Century,"The Flowers Are Talking to Me," and "Faith (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Illinois Is Now on Board. We Can Carry Concealed Weapons in Every State.

The Primary American Meme: Be Afraid.

Don't be Fooled: Black Racism Causes White Racism

What Jesus said and What the Christian Lunatic Fringe Hears.

This Pope Makes Me Want to be an Atheist

Ethan Couch: An Example of the Pathology of Wealth

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 