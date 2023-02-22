Rock of Ages: Nikki Haley's Good Bad Idea

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

A week ago former United Nations Ambassador and former South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley announced that she was a candidate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. During the speech launching her 2024 presidential campaign Haley said "In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire," she also vowed to have term limits for congress.

Frankly, I tend to think both of these administrative political aspirations good ideas, notwithstanding my overall biliousness pertinent to U.S. politics. However, Haley sparked controversy when she suggested she would seek "mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old." The latter rather insipid statement launched even more insipid responses from the media and others. And though it is a fair assumption that Haley was directing the statement at the two old, rich, European-American men that are likely the frontrunners in both respective prominent parties, I believe there is a bit more of a sinister nature to her tactics than what appears on the surface.





Aside from former President Donald Trump Agent Orange), and current President Joseph Biden, Haley's ageist barb plants a subliminal political seed of ostracization to other possible candidates in both parties. For instance, though it appears at the moment that Joe Biden is clearly seeking a second term, I can think of a myriad of scenarios where he may not run or be able to run; including being primaried. Assuming one of these hypothetical scenarios were to arise Hillary Clinton is a quite viable candidate. Clinton is 75 years of age and would be 77 at the time of the election. I do not like Hillary Clinton, her husband or her politics. Nonetheless, she is as sharp as a tack in terms of her intellectual horsepower, ability to articulate herself, lucidity and mental acuity.





Another potential candidate on the democratic side would be the only U.S. politician that I even remotely "cotton" to and that is Bernie Sanders. I have had the honor of speaking to Senator Sanders and can attest to the facts that he is not only sharp, articulate and intelligent, he is intrepid as well as formidable. Senator Sanders is 81 years of age and would be 83 at the time of the election.





Billionaire and business mogul Michael Bloomberg (St. Valentine) ran for the presidency in 2016. Mr. Bloomberg is 81 years of age and would be 82 at the time of the election. Mr. Bloomberg does not inspire me in any way, shape or form as he appears to come across as a partisan Benedict Arnold. Nonetheless, Mr. Bloomberg is intelligent, he is lucid and he is articulate.

Despite Donald Trump's announcement that he is once again seeking the presidency, and despite the fact that he appears to currently be the frontrunner for the republicans, the republican nomination is wide open. Jeb Bush, who ran in 2016, is 70 years of age and would be turning 72 right after his inauguration were he to run and win. Under the Haley Doctrine, Governor Bush would have to get tested before his first term was up and, apparently, every year thereafter should he be re-elected for a second term.

Arch racist, weirdo and "America's Mayor" Rudy Giuliani is 78 years of age and would be 80 were he to run and win the presidency. Ben Carson who ran in 2016 is 71 years of age and would be 73 were he to run and win. Like the hypothetical for Bush, he would have to test prior to his first term ending and every year thereafter were he to win a second term. Despite however unsavory and corrupt these individuals are, or may be, there is nothing that suggests that they are intellectually compromised.

The GOP has doubled down on the sexiest, tried-and-true, thing in U.S. politics which is racism (particularly anti-black racism), but it has added a new twist this time around and that is the addition of ageism. As a trained listener, I am honing in on the words used to describe Joe Biden: "absent" at the border, "absent" in East Palestine, "absent" during the balloon fiasco all of which are not so subtle references to absent-mindedness. Biden is "taking a nap" while he is "in the basement" and the list goes on. Whether these characterizations are valid or not, I find them tawdry, tasteless and classless though I de-test Joe Biden. If politicians want to throw mud at each other predicated on policy they should have at it, since that is all they tend to be good for. However, mud is one thing, feces yet another. Attacking one's children and/or age is truly scraping the depths of political depravity.

I have four mentors that are still on this planet earth with me; the others have long left. I have mentioned this "Fantastic Four" in previous columns. These four people are the smartest human beings I know on this planet and should anyone possess the grapes to climb into the intellectual ring with them the only thing I can advise that individual to do is pack a lunch. Two of the four are doctors, "Doc Bee" a psychologist and poet 85 years of age (he'll be 86 in a few months) and Doctor Jay, a Harvard-trained M.D. and author, is 90 years of age. The other two are Mrs. Bee a retired teacher and librarian (Doc Bee's wife) who is close to 80 years of age if not beyond. The other, the punk-kid of the bunch, is a well-known radio/television talk show host and bestselling author who will soon turn 72 years of age. He is the nation's number-one progressive talk show host and has been asked many times to run for the presidency. I put these four up against anyone of any age, anytime.

Anybody that has observed the average "American" of any age knows that intelligence is a rare commodity in this society. Only one-third (34%) of U.S. adults of all ages have basic literacy levels with over half of U.S. adults unable to read a book written at the eighth-grade level. Since the Haley Doctrine calls for competency tests for all politicians, that means mayors, governors, state legislators, the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, cabinet appointees, departmental and agency chiefs, etc. How would such massive testing be administered? What agency would do it? Were the Haley Doctrine in effect, today, over a dozen U.S. Senators would be in jeopardy and almost 40 percent of the house.

As blockheaded, nitwitted and doltish as the Haley Doctrine is, I do believe that politicians should be subjected to some manner of qualifications, licensure or aptitude testing at a certain level; perhaps an MMPI (or even a polygraph examination). This is particularly salient when it comes to the presidency given that the qualifications are less than that required for a fork-lift operator. The qualifications for the presidency are that the candidate must be born in the United States, be at least 35 years of age and have lived in the United States for14 years. That is it. No educational requirements, no physical requirements, no intellectual requirements and no psychological requirements.

The aforementioned fork-lift driver has to have qualifications and, in many states, be licensed to operate the machine. Even the most mundane, "unskilled" occupations require some level of testing and/or qualification and I think it perilous to not have some manner of testing and/or qualifications for those that could lead a nation to war, cause people to starve or otherwise affect the public welfare and well-being. Perhaps if there was such a regimen the U.S. would have healthcare for all of its citizens like most civilized nations, perhaps the U.S. would not constantly be involved in war and murder, perhaps there would be no homelessness, perhaps there would not be three mass shootings per day, perhaps the million plus children that go to bed hungry would have full stomachs and, dare I say, perhaps that pathetic literacy rate would improve as schools would be better funded and better staffed.

Ergo, though I am of the opinion that politicians should be "qualified" (however that manifests itself), I absolutely reject the premise and idea that it should be targeted to some particular demographic. It should be universal and logically implemented at the time that office is appointed or sought. What's to keep Ms. Haley from demanding that all black politicians in the United States be subject to "competency testing" given that the competency and intelligence of Black People in the United States is always challenged as it is??

The Haley Doctrine exposes Ms. Haley as potentially needing competency testing herself as only a fool would proffer such a ridiculous policy. Who does she think taught her to walk, read, and write? In fact, the old man that she is targeting, yet afraid of, is her political mentor and her political rhetoric is right out of Agent Orange's handbook. The Haley Doctrine may have provided Haley with some much desired news coverage as she launched her campaign but I postulate that, in the end, it is going to backfire on the republicans as a stratagem. They'd best stick with racism because that is a sure-fire success in U.S. politics.