 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Roberts Should Appeal to His Own Supreme Court on his Kavanaugh Complaints

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

News 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 13208
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

Article originally published in the Memphis Commercial Appeal

By Robert Weiner and Elaine Nalikka

In response to a circuit court's dismissal of the 83 complaints against the new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Chief Justice Roberts should appeal to his own Supreme Court to act on the serious allegations he forwarded.

- Advertisement -

Roberts submitted the complaints after Kavanaugh was confirmed, yet the lower circuit court used the confirmation date to stop its relevance.

It is now unclear if Roberts was just covering himself by the submission. He either knew or should have known that the lower court could or would say its powers over Kavanaugh were moot.

Another very real way to get at the issue is for House Judiciary Committee members, including Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Memphis), to include questions about the process in their regular oversight hearings of the FBI Director Chris Wray.

- Advertisement -

They can ask about White House General Counsel Don McGann's direction to the FBI to limit the investigation of Christine Blase' Ford's allegations, when their mission was to confirm Kavanaugh.

Did McGann or other White House staffers stop the FBI from doing its job, including interviewing the additional female witnesses and Kavanaugh's college housemates, and stop the FBI from the usual procedure of taking Dr. Ford to the locations involved and corroborating details? Did the White House demand a non-investigation investigation?

If Wray refuses to answer, or confirms the suspected answers, the committee could then investigate further.

On Oct. 10, Roberts forwarded the 83 Kavanaugh complaints to the 10th Circuit Court. The complaints covered Kavanaugh's conduct as a federal judge on the D.C. Circuit as well as his partisan, vicious, blaming comments and demonstration of un-justicelike temperament before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27.

The complaints allege he violated the Code of Conduct for Federal Judges. The order notes that the complaints "are serious," but that the 10th Circuit judicial council is obligated to dismiss them, because it no longer has any authority over Kavanaugh.

The Supreme Court itself has the power to determine judicial conduct, including for itself. The Code of Conduct for Federal Judges is published and updated by the Judicial Conference of the United States. The conference is headed by the Chief Justice of the United States, Roberts himself. This would not be the first time that the code has been revised -- it has been done eight times since 1973.

- Advertisement -

Roberts can lead a special committee to revise the current code of judicial conduct and add a statement that the ethics apply as well to the Supreme Court, in order to prevent this from happening in the future.

Or the Supreme Court could just rule that its members must also be held to the same standards of conduct if found in advance of confirmation (or even behavior after).

A Supreme Court that is not required to follow any ethical standards risks losing its integrity and eventually, public trust.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

News 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 