On Date April 24, 2018

Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich makes his case for a Universal Basic Income. Reich shows how technology will replace jobs, citing that nearly half of jobs are at risk to automation by 2040. Reich said that isn't "necessarily bad" as it will give people who have had their job replaced to give them more "free time" to "do what they want."





