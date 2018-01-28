Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Robert Parry's Legacy and the Future of Consortiumnews

By Nat Parry

Robert Parry, 1949-2018
It is with a heavy heart that we inform Consortiumnews readers that Editor Robert Parry has passed away. As regular readers know, Robert (or Bob, as he was known to friends and family) suffered a stroke in December, which -- despite his own speculation that it may have been brought on by the stress of covering Washington politics -- was the result of undiagnosed pancreatic cancer that he had been unknowingly living with for the past four-five years.

He unfortunately suffered two more debilitating strokes in recent weeks and after the last one, was moved to hospice care on Tuesday. He passed away peacefully Saturday evening. He was 68.

Those of us close to him wish to sincerely thank readers for the kind comments and words of support posted on recent articles regarding Bob's health issues. We read aloud many of these comments to him during his final days to let him know how much his work has meant to so many people and how much concern there was for his well-being.

I am sure that these kindnesses meant a lot to him. They also mean a lot to us as family members, as we all know how devoted he was to the mission of independent journalism and this website which has been publishing articles since the earliest days of the internet, launching all the way back in 1995.

With my dad, professional work has always been deeply personal, and his career as a journalist was thoroughly intertwined with his family life. I can recall kitchen table conversations in my early childhood that focused on the U.S.-backed wars in Central America and complaints about how his editors at The Associated Press were too timid to run articles of his that -- no matter how well-documented -- cast the Reagan administration in a bad light.

One of my earliest memories in fact was of my dad about to leave on assignment in the early 1980s to the war zones of El Salvador, Nicaragua and Guatemala, and the heartfelt good-bye that he wished to me and my siblings. He warned us that he was going to a very dangerous place and that there was a possibility that he might not come back.

I remember asking him why he had to go, why he couldn't just stay at home with us. He replied that it was important to go to these places and tell the truth about what was happening there. He mentioned that children my age were being killed in these wars and that somebody had to tell their stories. I remember asking, "Kids like me?" He replied, "Yes, kids just like you."

Bob was deeply impacted by the dirty wars of Central America in the 1980s and in many ways these conflicts -- and the U.S. involvement in them -- came to define the rest of his life and career. With grisly stories emerging from Nicaragua (thanks partly to journalists like him), Congress passed the Boland Amendments from 1982 to 1984, which placed limits on U.S. military assistance to the contras who were attempting to overthrow the Sandinista government through a variety of terrorist tactics.

The Reagan administration immediately began exploring ways to circumvent those legal restrictions, which led to a scheme to send secret arms shipments to the revolutionary and vehemently anti-American government of Iran and divert the profits to the contras. In 1985, Bob wrote the first stories describing this operation, which later became known as the Iran-Contra Affair.

Contra-Cocaine and October Surprise

Parallel to the illegal arms shipments to Iran during those days was a cocaine trafficking operation by the Nicaraguan contras and a willingness by the Reagan administration and the CIA to turn a blind eye to these activities. This, despite the fact that cocaine was flooding into the United States while Ronald Reagan was proclaiming a "war on drugs," and a crack cocaine epidemic was devastating communities across the country.

Bob and his colleague Brian Barger were the first journalists to report on this story in late 1985, which became known as the contra-cocaine scandal and became the subject of a congressional investigation led by then-Senator John Kerry (D-Mass.) in 1986.

Continuing to pursue leads relating to Iran-Contra during a period in the late 80s when most of Washington was moving on from the scandal, Bob discovered that there was more to the story than commonly understood. He learned that the roots of the illegal arm shipments to Iran stretched back further than previously known -- all the way back to the 1980 presidential campaign.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

Consortiumnews.com was founded by Robert Parry in 1995 as the first investigative news magazine on the Internet. The site was meant to be -- and has become -- a home for important, well-reported stories and a challenge to the inept but dominant (more...)
 

This is shocking news to me. IMO he was wrong about 9/11 and he was wrong about Kremlin Internet trolling in the 2016 election, but he was a dogged pursuer of stubborn facts and didn't care if his conclusions alienated the left or the right or those in power. We need more like him.

It is a shock to hear that Robert Parry, who has led the charge in addressing through his reportage so many contentious issues of the past decade--too many to mention--has so unexpectedly passed away. Some years ago, it was my hope that he would let go of the October Surprise and Iran Contra "controversies" and forge ahead in addressing the pressing issues that faced us in the present. I was happy to see that he finally adopted this strategy, and contributed immensely to the stock of journalistic output that attacked the false narratives launched out of the US State Department and the US intelligence agencies in recent times.

Parry published a letter of mine clarifying the position of the Rev. Sun Myung Moon, founder of the Washington Times, who was on record as saying that the Iraq war was a waste and even a terrible sin, to paraphrase Moon's statement. My letter was written to Parry personally, but much to my surprise, he published it on Consortium News.

Having left the disappointments of the past behind, including his rejection by mainstream journalism, perhaps due to the radical change in the political climate generated by the Reagan administration, he has left an incredible track record over the past decade that will be hard for anyone to equal. The slack will be taken up vigorously by many writers, some at Consortium News, and at other websites or from independent voices--the voices he often inspired and whose work he assisted in getting published. His body of work will always be a foundation for journalists to lean on and reference when writing about the important events of the day--particularly because it is so meticulously researched. His passing is a painful loss to us, but he still remains with us in his writings and example, and his presence will continue to be felt. My condolences to his family, to his friends and colleagues, and to the world at large to have lost such a forthright, vigorous and truthful journalistic voice.

Parry's passing is a tremendous loss to those who looked to him for clarity, integrity an an unwavering commitment to go where ever the evidence leads rather than selling out to Empire for a fat pay check. There are far too few journalists like him in the world. May his example inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

My deepest sympathy to his family.

