Robert E. Lee's Ubiquitous Presence

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

From youtube.com: Facts You Didn't Know About General Robert E. Lee {MID-157610}
Facts You Didn't Know About General Robert E. Lee
(Image by YouTube, Channel: photonfeast)   Permission   Details   DMCA
We are going to have to do far more than take down Robert E. Lee's statue.

We have to close the US Military Academy at West Point. Not only was Lee a West Point graduate, but in 1962 the U.S. Army named the West Point barracks after Robert E. Lee.

Two New York congress persons want to change the name of the barracks, but we can't be satisfied with halfway measures. The entire institution is tainted. And so is the U.S. Army. We have to close down the Army also.

We have to close Arlington National Cemetery and remove all the burials to another location, because Arlington National Cemetery was Robet E. Lee's land.

And we are going to have to take down the Washington Monument, because George Washington let his granddaughter marry Robert E. Lee.

Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, has a racially insensitive name and is in need of a name change.

And this is just for starters.

http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He is a contributing editor to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. He has had numerous university appointments. His books, The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West is available (more...)
 

