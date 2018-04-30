Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Rob Reiner lights up Twitter with dead-on tweet about Michelle Wolf, Trump and the WHCD

By Leslie Salzillo

From youtube.com: Rob Reiner {MID-287956}
Rob Reiner
(Image by YouTube, Channel: RTV6 The Indy Channel)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Filmmaker, actor, producer, and staunch liberal activist Rob Reiner attended the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner (WHCD) in Washington DC on Saturday night. Early Sunday morning, like many, Reiner took to Twitter to comment on Michelle Wolf's live roast of the Republican Party. Here's the tweet.

Rob Reiner @robreiner

I attended the WHCD last night. Donald Trump has so poisoned the atmosphere by attacking the disabled, gold star parents, Muslims, Mexicans, Blacks, women, the press, the rule of law that a comedian who simply tells the truth is offensive? She's joking. He's not.

6:30 AM - Apr 29, 2018

Text:

Reiner's a good activist no follow. Like Michelle Wolf, Reiner doesn't give a flying f*ck about what people think of his political views. He has no time for the bullshit. We'll take more of that, please.

Below is the YouTube video of the referenced remarks by comedian Michelle Wolf at the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner. (NSFW)

Whether one likes Wolf or not, if the majority of the media had a fraction of the courage she showed on Saturday night, Trump would probably not be in office.

To see the full video transcript, read below.

Michelle Wolf video transcription:

