Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Roast Beef (or Wolfing Down the Faux Outrage)

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 5/1/18

Author 76576

From commons.wikimedia.org: Tragedy and Comedy {MID-288315}
Tragedy and Comedy
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

It's tempting to refer to the fallout from Michelle Wolf's White House Correspondents' Dinner monologue as virtue signaling ("the conspicuous expression of moral values done primarily with the intent of enhancing standing within a social group") but that gives it too much credit. There's a lot more noise than signal involved. The only real signal here seems to be that some people either can't take a joke or won't pass up an opportunity to feign outrage.

Most of the post-dinner heartburn centers around Wolf's pokes at White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. From some accounts, one might reasonably assume that Wolf simply took the stage, said a bunch of mean things about Sanders, and walked off to mixed moans and applause.


Comedian Michelle Wolf roasted U.S. President Donald Trump at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBC News: The National)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

In fact, Wolf spent about a minute and a half, out of nearly 20, on Sanders. Oddly, I have yet to hear any conservatives complaining that Wolf (by way of putting recent misogyny scandals in perspective) called out the late Senator Ted Kennedy as a murderer, or slammed the Democratic Party for perpetually stealing defeat from the jaws of victory.

I watched the monologue (twice -- the first time I forgot to time Wolf's remarks on Sanders) and found it incredibly tame by comparison to a Friar's Club Celebrity Roast, or to any random five minutes from the oeuvres of Gilbert Gottfried, Sarah Silverman, or Doug Stanhope.

As one honest conservative commentator, Katherine Timpf, points out at National Review, there's plenty of hypocrisy on both sides: Those who gave Donald Trump a pass on his ugly jabs at Rosie O'Donnell and others lack standing to whine about Wolf's meanness, and vice versa. And at least Wolf has the excuse that she's a working comedian, not a president or presidential candidate.

- Advertisement -

Was she funny? That's in the eye of the beholder, but it's the only worthwhile question to ask about a comedian and her routine. I thought Wolf landed a few fun punches, but I'd be disappointed if I had paid a cover charge to watch this particular set at a comedy club. TV means I didn't have to spring for a ticket or gag down the rubber chicken dinner, so I got my money's worth. And I never turn down an opportunity to listen to put-downs of politicians and their flacks.

Perhaps the best example to follow here is that of Sarah Huckabee Sanders herself. At The Daily Caller, Benny Johnson relates that after sitting through the scorching from Wolf, Sanders attended an MSNBC after-party (she's obviously a glutton for punishment), all smiles, instead of crying in the beer that the dutiful daughter of a Baptist preacher probably doesn't drink.

It's good to see that SOMEONE can take a joke.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

There She Goes Again: Clinton's Blame Game

US Foreign Military Bases Aren't "Defense"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 