OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/16/19

Road to the White House: The Winnowing

In Series: Defeating Trump: Election 2020
Democratic Donkey - Caricature
Some have refused to accept reality but if they are not on stage for this round they are no longer running for president.

The winnowing of the field has begun. It will continue at an accelerated pace from this point forward. The contenders at this juncture are: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, California Senator Kamala Harris and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

There will be others on the stage but their status has fallen to pretenders. There are of course reasons to run for president without actually contending for president.

Former Governor John Hickenlooper has dropped out to run for the United States Senate from the great state of Colorado. He is to be commended. He distinguished himself as a candidate and advanced to the next logical step.

MAYOR PETE

Pete Buttigieg has captured the attention of the nation. As the first openly gay man to run for president, he is a man to be reckoned with. He has a future in American politics. But he will not be president in 2020. The next opening for Indiana in the United States Senate is in 2022. Look for Mayor Pete to challenge Republican Todd Young. In the meantime, there may be a place in the next president's cabinet for a man of his knowledge and ability.

America's new mayor attempted to stake out ground between Biden and the Warren-Sanders position on Medicare for All. He claims to "trust" the American people to choose between Medicare and private insurance. It is a false choice. Anyone who receives the blessings of Medicare knows it offers a choice of supplementary insurance. No one wants to opt out of Medicare for private insurance. That would be foolish beyond belief.

Jack Random is the author of The Jazzman Chronicles and the founder of Crow Dog Press. His novels include Wasichu: The Killing Spirit, Number Nine: The Adventures of Jake Jones and Ruby Daulton, Ghost Dance Insurrection and A Patriot Dirge
 

As the progressive alternative to Old Joe Biden, it comes down to trust. Who do you trust: Warren or Bernie or both? Is it Bernie or bust? Would you support either in the general election?

Submitted on Monday, Sep 16, 2019 at 11:09:45 PM

