Road Kill, A Zen Sonnet

"If you see Buddha on the road, kill him."

.



If you see Buddha on the road hitching.

swerve, do him that favor. Annihilate

his doubts-desires. Send his atoms twitching

back to the sea of pure bliss. Contemplate

his suffering; run him over again.

Iron out the creases of his being

with your newly financed Toyota Zen.

Bring your blind eye to his astral "seeing"

and don't set up a church at the blood spot.

Take out your Tibetan Book of the Dead

and if he shows signs of not being not,

then womp his backslide ass upside his head.

You may not be able to eat road kill,

but some make such good hats you get a chill.