Road Kill, A Zen Sonnet
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
"If you see Buddha on the road, kill him."
- Lin Chi
.
If you see Buddha on the road hitching.
swerve, do him that favor. Annihilate
his doubts-desires. Send his atoms twitching
back to the sea of pure bliss. Contemplate
his suffering; run him over again.
Iron out the creases of his being
with your newly financed Toyota Zen.
Bring your blind eye to his astral "seeing"
and don't set up a church at the blood spot.
Take out your Tibetan Book of the Dead
and if he shows signs of not being not,
then womp his backslide ass upside his head.
You may not be able to eat road kill,
but some make such good hats you get a chill.