OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/23/21

Rising Threat of Nuclear War Is Barely Noticed

By
Message Caitlin Johnstone
This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Consortium News

Chas Richard STRATCOM 2019.
U.S. Strategic Command, the branch of the U.S. military responsible for America's nuclear arsenal, tweeted the following on Tuesday:

"The spectrum of conflict today is neither linear nor predictable. We must account for the possibility of conflict leading to conditions which could very rapidly drive an adversary to consider nuclear use as their least bad option."

STRATCOM called it a preview of the "posture statement" it submits to U.S. Congress every year. It was a bit intense for Twitter and sparked a lot of alarmed responses. This alarm was due not to any inaccuracy in STRATCOM's frank statement, but due to the bizarre fact that our world's increasing risk of nuclear war barely features in mainstream discourse.

STRATCOM has been preparing not just to use its nuclear arsenal for deterrence but also to "win" a nuclear war should one arise from the (entirely U.S.-created) "conditions" which are "neither linear nor predictable."

And it's looking increasingly likely that one will as the prevailing orthodoxy among Western imperialists that U.S. unipolar hegemony must be preserved at all cost rushes headlong toward America's plunge into post-primacy.

The U.S. has been ramping up aggressions with Russia in a way that has terrified experts, and it looks likely to continue doing so. These aggressions are further complicated on increasingly tense fronts like Ukraine, which is threatening to obtain nuclear weapons if it isn't granted membership to NATO, either of which would increase the risk of conflict.

Aggressions against nuclear-armed China are escalating on what seems like a daily basis at this point, with potential flashpoints in the China Seas, Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, India and any number of other possible fronts.

STRATCOM Commander Charles Richard told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that China's nuclear capabilities are advancing so rapidly that they're not even bothering with intelligence vetted more than a month ago in their briefings because it's probably already out of date, urging an upgrade in America's nuclear infrastructure. Richard reportedly testified that a portion of China's nuclear arsenal has been recently primed for ready use.

The fact that those in charge of U.S. nuclear weapons now see both Russia and China as a major nuclear threat, and the fact that U.S. cold warriors are escalating against both of them, is horrifying.

The fact that they're again playing with "low-yield" nukes designed to actually be used on the battlefield makes it even more so. This is to say nothing of tensions between nuclear-armed Pakistan and nuclear-armed India, between nuclear-armed Israel and its neighbors, and between nuclear-armed North Korea and the Western empire.

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Patricia 0rmsby

(Member since Feb 14, 2008)
  New Content

Russia is currently carrying out a deescalation, removing troops from Crimea and its border with Ukraine. Sources acquainted with the situation, including Pepe Escobar, are sounding hopeful that in mentioning a few things calmly in private with the war hawks, Putin managed to talk some sense into them and is helping them save face by backing off. It also occurs to me that the move might be a way to force Zelensky's hand in Ukraine. Backed by NATO he has been threatening to invade the Donbass region and Crimea. Will he feel he has no choice but to attack? Is Russia presenting him with a deal he cannot refuse, and in doing so, cross one of Russia's hidden red lines? The strategizing behind closed doors is pretty intense now. The Sampson option might be the US's choice if they can't get their way. Russia appears to have plenty of other options. I note the recent sanctions by the Biden Administration were also applied against South Front, who provided analyses of events in eastern Europe. I.e., the US public has been sanctioned. Shame on you all for wanting to know what Russia might do.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 23, 2021 at 7:50:39 PM

