Right Wing Whining Drama Queen Gaslighters

So, after the Kavanaugh shitstorm, with its fake FBI investigation, the drama queen Republicans are now throwing a hissy fit because poor white boys might be at risk of being accused of sexual assault.

That's because the lying psychopath in the White House appointed a lying white boy man who never grew up, who got into Yale because of legacy privilege, who got away with sexual assault because most white men do-- because the way the disgusting old men in the senate-- Grassley, Hatch, Graham-- all dismissed the possibility that a women would come forward years later to accuse her assailant.

I say they are drama queens because they are drumming up as much drama as they can to gin up their angry white male (and female) supporters who feel they are being threatened.

I say they are gas lighting because, like any malignant narcissist psychopath, and following the lead of the narcissist psychopath in chief, they are gas lighting women, trying to make them feel like the women are wrong to start speaking out, wrong to expect justice, even if it's justice delayed.

This new development is another in a litany of despicable tactics. The truth is very few men, white or otherwise, have ever done what Christine Blasey Ford accused Brett Kavanaugh of doing. They have nothing to worry about. They don't have accusers with vivid memories of being assaulted by them. They don't have friends who have written books about the drunken binges they went on.

But they're being told that they are at risk. And because the Trump presidency is based on keeping white men angry, they are responding to those bogus, drama queen tirades... or at least the GOP leadership hopes they do. In addition Trump and his echo chamber are accused Democrats who are protesting the sham investigation and confirmation of Kavanaugh as being unhinged and wildly dangerous and that protesters are being paid. Trump talks about the "Radical, Democrat angry mob."

Trump's people are right now attempting to make it much harder for people to protest, creating rules that would charge fees for protests in historic places, like in front of the White House gate.

So how do the sane people of the world, the non-psychopaths and non enablers of psychopaths shut down this plan to increase turnout of Trump's MAGA supporters?

I think we start by putting it out there that these rants are drama queen hysterics. We characterize the people who are whining about poor, innocent white boys who might get falsely accused as laughable, silly, foolish.

Frankly, I'm not thrilled with my solution. But part of finding a solution is stating the problem and I think I have done that.