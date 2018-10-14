 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Right Wing Whining Drama Queen Gaslighters

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   19 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 10   Valuable 8   Supported 6  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 10/14/18

Become a Fan
  (303 fans)

From flickr.com: Supreme Court Protest {MID-318658}
Supreme Court Protest
(Image by Mobilus In Mobili)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

So, after the Kavanaugh shitstorm, with its fake FBI investigation, the drama queen Republicans are now throwing a hissy fit because poor white boys might be at risk of being accused of sexual assault.

That's because the lying psychopath in the White House appointed a lying white boy man who never grew up, who got into Yale because of legacy privilege, who got away with sexual assault because most white men do-- because the way the disgusting old men in the senate-- Grassley, Hatch, Graham-- all dismissed the possibility that a women would come forward years later to accuse her assailant.

I say they are drama queens because they are drumming up as much drama as they can to gin up their angry white male (and female) supporters who feel they are being threatened.

I say they are gas lighting because, like any malignant narcissist psychopath, and following the lead of the narcissist psychopath in chief, they are gas lighting women, trying to make them feel like the women are wrong to start speaking out, wrong to expect justice, even if it's justice delayed.

- Advertisement -

This new development is another in a litany of despicable tactics. The truth is very few men, white or otherwise, have ever done what Christine Blasey Ford accused Brett Kavanaugh of doing. They have nothing to worry about. They don't have accusers with vivid memories of being assaulted by them. They don't have friends who have written books about the drunken binges they went on.

But they're being told that they are at risk. And because the Trump presidency is based on keeping white men angry, they are responding to those bogus, drama queen tirades... or at least the GOP leadership hopes they do. In addition Trump and his echo chamber are accused Democrats who are protesting the sham investigation and confirmation of Kavanaugh as being unhinged and wildly dangerous and that protesters are being paid. Trump talks about the "Radical, Democrat angry mob."

Trump's people are right now attempting to make it much harder for people to protest, creating rules that would charge fees for protests in historic places, like in front of the White House gate.

- Advertisement -

So how do the sane people of the world, the non-psychopaths and non enablers of psychopaths shut down this plan to increase turnout of Trump's MAGA supporters?

I think we start by putting it out there that these rants are drama queen hysterics. We characterize the people who are whining about poor, innocent white boys who might get falsely accused as laughable, silly, foolish.

Frankly, I'm not thrilled with my solution. But part of finding a solution is stating the problem and I think I have done that.

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 10   Valuable 8   Supported 6  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
13 people are discussing this page, with 19 comments  Post Comment

Burl Hall

Become a Fan
Author 58753

(Member since Jan 22, 2011), 43 fans, 318 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2221 comments, 102 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Rob, I'm wondering if you've read this in response to our criminal president. "Let's stop worrying about the future, all we have is today," the rapper told the president. "Trump is on his hero's journey right now." Kayne West was the original. I realize this is from Huffington, but it might be a story for OEN. I would get more into this, but my health is not great.


click here

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 7:05:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 303 fans, 2400 articles, 5202 quicklinks, 5917 comments, 503 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Burl Hall:   New Content

It was sad to see hypomanic Kanye in such a florid state.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 11:56:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Eric Arnow

Become a Fan
Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 6 fans, 495 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The great whistleblower, Mike Ruppert said, 'those who play in a rigged game get stupid.' And when they get caught rigging, they become cry babies. Trump, Kavanaugh, the whole Washington Concensus crowd and their supporters as you say, Rob, deserve derision. Deplorable indeed, including the Democrats, for refusing to reveal all the other reasons why KKKavanaugh is bad news.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 7:13:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 21 fans, 17 articles, 3554 quicklinks, 6464 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

White Male Victimization Anxiety: They're saying, "Enough." They will cede no more ground, they will share no more power, they will accommodate no more ascendancy and validation of the oppressed. That is what they are telling us, and they are speaking through Trump. As MarketWatch pointed out in June-- "Men have a tendency to believe that decreasing bias against women is associated with increasing bias against men, said Clara Wilkins, a professor at Wesleyan University who studies the psychology behind reverse discrimination."

The site went on: "'There's this perception of a zero-sum relationship; men and women are in competition,' she said. 'So if things are better for women, things are worse than men.' Other research indicates whites perceive a similar relationship to minority groups."

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 8:07:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
Help
 
Indent
JACK DRESSER

Become a Fan
Author 45196

(Member since Feb 14, 2010), 12 fans, 12 articles, 76 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

In a shrinking economy, the zero-sum perception is not necessarily delusional. As our industrial economy has been internationally outsourced, not only the living-wage working class jobs have disappeared but the professional and managerial jobs associated with industry along with them. With not enough to go around, fear, frustration, anger and resentment of perceived bias - real or imagined - are magnified. Those responsible - the political, corporate, media and policing managers of the Deep State - have effectively turned the victims against one another.

It is not Trump, and certainly not the Republicans alone, who have created this. Nobody inflicted more destruction than Bill Clinton - on our economy though NAFTA, our minority communities through his Omnibus Crime (mandatory 3-strikes sentencing) and "wellfare to workfare" bills, and dismantling Glass-Steagall protections of financial security for ordinary citizens that led to the 2008 meltdown.

And both parties - two heads of the same rapacious neoliberal serpent - have inflicted wholesale societal destruction and unspeakable suffering on the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 12:37:25 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 37 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4733 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to JACK DRESSER:   New Content

Exactly. The only thing I would add is Clinton also signed away regulation of the media giving us corporate monopolization acting as the gate keepers of this Empire of Chaos.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 1:19:37 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (8+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Tom James

Become a Fan
Author 44887

(Member since Feb 8, 2010), 5 fans, 239 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

The Telecommunications Act of 1996. Sounds so benign, doesn't it?

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 4:59:33 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 21 fans, 17 articles, 3554 quicklinks, 6464 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I'll say it out loud: If people are going to make awkward, sweaty jokes about teenagers having sex, those who support abortion rights should talk about the help they'd offer their pregnant daughters just as openly ,

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 8:07:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (8+)
Help
 
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 21 fans, 17 articles, 3554 quicklinks, 6464 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

from Seeing Through Kavanaugh's Tears :

"For survivors of abuse, watching a powerful person turn to tears when accused of wrongdoing is a familiar experience. Within abusive relationships, abusers often turn to these tactics; preying on their victims' sympathies by offering themselves up as the true victim, performing extreme displays of emotion as a way of drawing a false equivalency between the experiences of the abuser and the abused. If I made you feel bad with emotional or physical violence, but you made me feel bad by telling me I caused you harm, then we both feel bad, and everyone is on the same page."

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 8:08:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (8+)
Help
 
Indent
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 13 fans, 5 articles, 24 quicklinks, 958 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

@Susan Lee Schwartz; Thank you for this reminder of how narcissist abusers make their victims feel like the "bad guy" - I needed to read that and remember to keep my natural empathy in check with abusers who cry victim - and we have plenty of them in positions of power (billionaire bosses, politicians, board members, port managers, lawyers, banksters, ETC). It isn't just romantic partners who abuse women (or anyone who questions them) in this way. It seems to be epidemic with white priviliged males in positions of power, though there are exceptions like that scumbag Clarence Thomas. Kavanaugh is particularly offensive though; a very sick and mean-spirited and morally bankrupt person who will use anything to get what he wants. We can thank the Koch brothers for him.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 9:32:53 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 21 fans, 17 articles, 3554 quicklinks, 6464 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Brett Kavanaugh and America's 'Himpathy' Reckoning - "Mr. Trump is manifesting what I call "himpathy" -- the inappropriate and disproportionate sympathy powerful men often enjoy in cases of sexual assault, intimate partner violence, homicide and other misogynistic behavior.

There is a plethora of recent cases, fromthe Stanford swimmer Brock Turner to the Maryland school gunman Austin Rollins , fitting this general pattern: discussion focuses excessively on the perpetrator's perspective, on the potential pain driving him or on the loss of his bright future. And the higher a man rises in the social hierarchy, the more himpathy he tends to attract. Thus, the bulk of our collective care, consideration, respect and nurturing attention is allotted to the most privileged in our society."

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 8:17:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 21 fans, 17 articles, 3554 quicklinks, 6464 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Kevin McDermott, editorial writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, asked this question.And he wondered what kind of people cheer for him and believe his steady stream of boasts, cruel taunts, and lies.

Open it for the many links.

He writes:

It was always just a matter of time before Donald Trump stood in front of an audience of his bellowing fans and mocked an alleged sexual assault survivor.

It's always been the kind of man he is.

" 'I don't know. I don't know.' 'Upstairs? Downstairs? Where was it?' " Trump said to a Mississippi crowd last week, mimicking Christine Blasey Ford's testimony that Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's Supreme Court nominee, sexually assaulted her while they were in high school.

" 'I don't know. But I had one beer,' " said Trump, to howls. " 'That's the only thing I remember.' "

In fact, sexual assault allegations are often full of holes, the details driven out by trauma. We'll probably never know exactly what happened 36 years ago.

What's certain is that a private citizen telling her story shouldn't have to endure being called a liar by the president of the United States. Even Kavanaugh's more serious defenders understood that baseline of decency.

But Trump didn't. Because there is something wrong with this man.

Not that it was surprising. This is a man who has denigrated the service of a tortured prisoner of war; whose grotesque, flailing impersonation of a disabled reporter would have been shocking coming from a sixth-grader; who trashed the parents of a dead young soldier; mocked the physical appearance of a female primary opponent; and put Nazis and anti-Nazis on the same moral plane after Charlottesville.

Normal adults don't act like this. Not even politicians.

Especially not politicians, in fact. Not because they're more conscience-driven than the rest of us (please) but because they usually know enough to tamp down whatever antisocial impulses they might have.

But not Trump. It's striking how often, how predictably, his outbursts of cruelty hurt him politically. You could almost hear foreheads banging on West Wing desks when Trump launched his attack on Ford, complicating the 11th-hour push to confirm Kavanaugh.

Some believe Trump's cruelty is a tool he wields for political ends. I don't. It's been too counterproductive for him. I think the truth is worse: Once he's in front of some hooting red-hatted crowd, he just can't help himself. His cruelty isn't calculated; it's a genuine, uncontrollable impulse that he'll embrace even to his own detriment. Because there's something wrong with the man.

Trump likes to compare himself to Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln's mantra was, "With malice toward none, with charity toward all." Trump is malice personified, a man who cheats his own charities. Lincoln annoyed his generals with frequent clemency for condemned deserters. Trump has proposed killing drug dealers not accused of murder, teenagers falsely accused of rape and the children of terrorists.

This man isn't in the same ethical galaxy as Lincoln. There is something wrong with this man.

It's not just that Trump is less empathetic than a normal president. He's less empathetic than a normal person. Think about the people in your life: How many of them delight in deliberate cruelty toward those less powerful? How many of them love punching down?

Is our president a clinical sociopath? That legitimate question has prompted serious debate among psychiatrists. But early on, many assumed the presidency would normalize him. No one imagined the extent to which he would abnormalize the presidency.

Trump's psychosis has become policy. His administration has admitted (between denials) that the large-scale separation of migrant families at the Texas border was meant as a deterrent -- that they psychologically tortured children, including babies, as a warning to other migrants to stay away. Trump himself has said (in contradiction to administration legal arguments) that the travel ban on certain Middle Eastern countries was about cracking down on an entire religion. Ponder the last century's global precedent for that.

The State Department last week announced it is yanking the visas of unmarried same-sex partners of foreign diplomats, based on the Supreme Court's 2015 legalization of same-sex marriage. Get married if you want to stay here together, says the administration -- knowing full well that's illegal in some of their home countries. There are reasonable legal arguments for the new State Department policy, but given the demonstrated impulses of this administration, would anyone really discount the possibility that the primary motivation here is cruelty?

Trump is just one man, but what's wrong with him isn't confined to him. He has unleashed and empowered others like himself. His mockery of Ford in Mississippi last week drew shouts of "Lock her up!" -- the phrase Trump's fans usually reserve for the woman who beat him by 2.8 million votes in 2016.

So now they're moving on to alleged sexual assault victims. Who's next, I wonder?

That's the scariest part. After Trump is gone from the scene, the loyalists he has energized will still be here. And there's something wrong with these people.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 9:43:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Em Sos

Become a Fan
Author 509442

(Member since Jul 23, 2017), 2 fans, 21 articles, 1 quicklinks, 203 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Some unsolicited food for critical thought:

"Christine Blasey Ford's fear before going into the process--that she would suffer all the pain and not change the result" was and has proven to be, entirely justified. "Blasey Ford's Courage Will Change History".

It has, but history, like all else having to do with the tides of time, is in constant flux, and regrettably, is still susceptible to, and written by the victors.

Isn't it obvious by now, how dire the immediate global situation; that the predicament, as well as the remedy, lies in successfully affecting the overall direction of that change, and not in the piecemeal efforts.

I know this is extremely difficult to hear, given the recent elevation of the ninth so-called Justice to the supposed most ethical Supreme court. Granted, this move is historically nothing but a repetition in a long line of yet other applications of highly tyrannical, and regrettably, still effective tools, in the oppressors' divide and rule strategy.

The injustices being perpetrated by the power mongers upon women, men and every other special interest group of humanity, are criminal, but ... at this unprecedentedly precarious time in history, is any one single issue more pressing than facing, and collectively addressing the immediate crises facing humanity?

How is it to be addressed; women and men, arm in arm, not driven constantly at each other's throats by the provocateurs amongst us.

The outcome of this contentious episode has once again elicited the proof of the pudding. It has produced the same bigoted result. These historical changes have all been in a negative direction. It behooves us to act in a coordinated manner.

Unfortunately, history is still being written -- specifically in this case, by a congressional cohort, controlled and led by a majority coercive male gang of legislative power wielding criminals.

Seemingly, the confrontation ahead is not about directly challenging the fraudulent economic foundation of the country as a whole, but rather splitting (digressing) into special interest groups. Whose interests does this serve?

To slay the dragon its head must immediately be cut off, without constant resorting to bickering and malicious double entendre.

If we can agree that the ten-percent who pull the global purse strings, are males, then what does it say of the 90% of the others who are victims (slaves) of this same oppression?

Can all males be branded with one stroke of the pen? No! Of course not.

Can we agree that rape is not essentially a crime of passion? Rather it is a display of power enforcement over women, by inadequate males, afflicted with serious emotional and mental disturbances.

Questions:

1) What percent of all males act out in this manner?

2) What percent of all males are narcissistic personality disordered self-admitted psycho/pathetic rapists?

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 12:13:12 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 16 fans, 19 articles, 2374 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Em Sos:   New Content

Em, your comment has merit as a reflection of the most important part of your message however it then reverted back to the tool/s of divide and conquer as you described in (1) but then drifted back into the problem described (2). I do not suggest wearing blinders to the injustices to all groups but the cause of those injustices will never be resolved until the system is responsive to an awakened electorate and the re-establishment of their Treasure, Commons and Unalienable Rights. This will never be resolved by those sleep walking and under the spell of such division and destruction.

1. I know this is extremely difficult to hear, given the recent elevation of the ninth so-called Justice to the supposed most ethical Supreme court. Granted, this move is historically nothing but a repetition in a long line of yet other applications of highly tyrannical, and regrettably, still effective tools, in the oppressors' divide and rule strategy.

The injustices being perpetrated by the power mongers upon women, men and every other special interest group of humanity, are criminal, but ... at this unprecedentedly precarious time in history, is any one single issue more pressing than facing, and collectively addressing the immediate crises facing humanity?

How is it to be addressed; women and men, arm in arm, not driven constantly at each other's throats by the provocateurs among us.

The outcome of this contentious episode has once again elicited the proof of the pudding. It has produced the same bigoted result. These historical changes have all been in a negative direction. It behooves us to act in a coordinated manner.

2. Questions:

1) What percent of all males act out in this manner?

2) What percent of all males are narcissistic personality disordered self-admitted psycho/pathetic rapists?

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 12:15:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Em Sos

Become a Fan
Author 509442

(Member since Jul 23, 2017), 2 fans, 21 articles, 1 quicklinks, 203 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George King:   New Content

At this moment George, I can't think of an appropriate response, but I do appreciate your insights.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 10:54:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
SHESHU BABU

Become a Fan
Author 508944

(Member since May 19, 2017), 1 fan, 172 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The fight against injustice must go on! The system is flawed and those who are harassed have little support from the establishment. They should rise and prevent such male chauvinists from occupying higher places in any position

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 7:01:07 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 13 fans, 5 articles, 24 quicklinks, 958 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Well said, Rob Kall - downright poetic even. What a sh*t-show we have here! But as many has said, Trump is just the result of long-standing hatred festering and the billionaires-in-power putting in their corporate boot-licking puppets. The Clintons did unimaginable damage too... this coup was a long time in the making including the dumbing-down of AmeriKKKans

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 9:41:37 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Richard McGinnis

Become a Fan
Author 55984
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 14, 2010), 4 fans, 789 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content

"I think we start by putting it out there that these rants are drama queen hysterics. We characterize the people who are whining about poor, innocent white boys who might get falsely accused as laughable, silly, foolish." Good Solution.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 2:05:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Robert Cogan

Become a Fan
Author 7783

(Member since Sep 14, 2007), 3 fans, 47 articles, 181 comments, 58 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Rob: the number of comments suggest you are read. I think you should use internet publication at least for DOXING, naming and shaming. Who are these propagandist whiner women? Give links and photos!

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 3:25:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 