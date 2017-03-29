- Advertisement -

Finally, some journalistic source goes into detail about New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman turning a blind eye to the election fraud that gave the NY primary to Hillary and stole it from Bernie Sanders. Although Liberty Planet is a relatively conservative venue, the author gets it right.

All of the big daily newspapers in NY (with 8 of them having circulations of more than one million readers each) also turned a blind eye to NY primary election fraud.

Even the NYC Associated Press Bureau Chief, virtually ignored these matters and never once interviewed the Board of Elections supervisor who caused the purges, never asked one question about who pressured her or bribed her or forced her to purge 126,000 voters in Brooklyn alone! I know this because I spoke to him at length on this matter.

None of this is going to go away or disappear, despite the stalwart efforts of the culpable to sweep it under the rug.

Personally, knowing the truth backwards and forwards about Schneiderman's partisan omissions and his personal disdain shown in his total failure to even respond to a petition signed by 7000 Moveon people, if I were a New Yorker, I wouldn't vote for this guy to be the Dog Catcher for New York's smallest population county, Hamilton County (population: 4,836).

Yeah, sure, he won a suit against Trump University for its fraud, but somehow, couldn't be bothered to even talk about a primary that saw a third of a million people disenfranchised, and barely a tap on the wrist of the small ring of people who orchestrated this fraud on behalf of Hillary Clinton.

This is what Liberty Planet wrote about Schneiderman's role in the NY Primary campaign and his egregious omissions on behalf of Hillary Clinton:

Indeed, before digging in his heels too deeply against Trump, Schneiderman may want to worry about some of his own conflicts of interest, such as the fact that Schneiderman was named to a "leadership council" of Hillary Clinton's in 2016.





In fact, Schneiderman did more than a few favors for Clinton, such as giving the Clintons' eponymous Foundation a free pass on having to identify its foreign donors and on the timely filing of its mandatory nonprofit paperwork for multiple years following 2010. Strangely enough, the Trump Foundation received no such favors from Schneiderman for the same items.





