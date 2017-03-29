Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Right Wing Venue, Liberty Planet, Nails Down Schneiderman's Obfuscation on NY Primary Election Fraud

By Stephen Fox
opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/29/17

Who is Trump's Worst Enemy?

.libertyplanet.com/articles/who-is-trumps-worst-enemy/

>>>>>>>


Finally, some journalistic source goes into detail about New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman turning a blind eye to the election fraud that gave the NY primary to Hillary and stole it from Bernie Sanders. Although Liberty Planet is a relatively conservative venue, the author gets it right.

All of the big daily newspapers in NY (with 8 of them having circulations of more than one million readers each) also turned a blind eye to NY primary election fraud.

Even the NYC Associated Press Bureau Chief, virtually ignored these matters and never once interviewed the Board of Elections supervisor who caused the purges, never asked one question about who pressured her or bribed her or forced her to purge 126,000 voters in Brooklyn alone! I know this because I spoke to him at length on this matter.

None of this is going to go away or disappear, despite the stalwart efforts of the culpable to sweep it under the rug.

Personally, knowing the truth backwards and forwards about Schneiderman's partisan omissions and his personal disdain shown in his total failure to even respond to a petition signed by 7000 Moveon people, if I were a New Yorker, I wouldn't vote for this guy to be the Dog Catcher for New York's smallest population county, Hamilton County (population: 4,836).

Yeah, sure, he won a suit against Trump University for its fraud, but somehow, couldn't be bothered to even talk about a primary that saw a third of a million people disenfranchised, and barely a tap on the wrist of the small ring of people who orchestrated this fraud on behalf of Hillary Clinton.

This is what Liberty Planet wrote about Schneiderman's role in the NY Primary campaign and his egregious omissions on behalf of Hillary Clinton:

Indeed, before digging in his heels too deeply against Trump, Schneiderman may want to worry about some of his own conflicts of interest, such as the fact that Schneiderman was named to a "leadership council" of Hillary Clinton's in 2016.


In fact, Schneiderman did more than a few favors for Clinton, such as giving the Clintons' eponymous Foundation a free pass on having to identify its foreign donors and on the timely filing of its mandatory nonprofit paperwork for multiple years following 2010. Strangely enough, the Trump Foundation received no such favors from Schneiderman for the same items.


https://www.facebook.com/groups/592985284186083/

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Stephen Fox

  New Content
This shocking story will not go away, but it no longer seems shocking to many people, sad to say.


We have an easy time tossing horrible and very large scale crimes into the Dustbin of History.


I think Eric Schneiderman maybe studied at the Boss Tweed School of Public Policy Law at Tammany Hall University (a clearly fictitious reference, by the way....) where you are instructed to totally ignore Moveon.org petitions signed by 7000 people.



Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 12:47:07 PM

Maxwell

  New Content

Stephen, help me out here. I don't doubt Clinton stole the NY primary, but where's the evidence? The flow chart doesn't present a thesis and evidence to back it up, it's only a flow chart (and I called her on it when the "article" came out), nor do quotes from a bunch of petitions to the NY AG. And when I search out the "Liberty Planet" article from which you excerpted all I get is links back to you and OEN.

What about all those voters turned away? What were they told? Were they simply not on the roles? Did they fill out provisional ballots? Did they file challenges? Were they actually eligible to vote under the admittedly draconian, but known in advance, closed primary rules? I can't get at the most basic information here.

I personally have two friends who voted for HRC, whom I couldn't dissuade. They simply thought Bernie was too far out there, no thanks in part to the "paper of record" and other sources marginalizing him. So while I was thrilled to have my primary vote in NY really matter for a change, and profoundly disappointed at the outcome, I did not rule out the possibility Clinton actually won fair and square.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 2:04:02 PM

Stephen Fox

  New Content
The evidence is there, but more important is that fact neither you nor I have subpoena powers nor interrogatory powers, but both the AG of NY and the US Attorney of the Southern District, Preet Bharara, did and still do.


However, they interrogated no one, not the Congresswoman from West Chester County, nor her realtor daughter who did the real estate deal with the Board of Elections woman, one of two who did the purging.


None of New York's newspapers looked into it, or asked even the most rudimentary questions. None of the investigations by the Governor, the AG, and the NYC comptroller took this apart.


It is like a smoking gun, sir. Some one is dead on the floor; someone is running away, the finger prints are on the gun, the powder burns are on the person's gloved hands, the smoke is still rising. and there are police and DA's present, who look the other way and decline to press the issue, stating there is not enough evidence. You as a bystander a year later then ask WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE?


This is pathetic. Such skullduggery and obfuscation led to a stolen primary in this big big state and that was parleyed into a snowball effect, but it was all more like the Emperor's New Clothes. In short, it is not incumbent upon me to provide the evidence nor to assess the criminality issues.


All my petition asked was that because the primary process was flawed with 1/3 million purged voters in one state that the Attorney General go into Federal Court and ask for an order for a new primary. That is it, cut and dried.


He totally ignored the whole thing, except for some bogus noises as shown in the video. You can draw your own conclusion, but in the meantime, meet Boss Tweed!


From en.wikipedia.org: William M. Tweed - Wikipedia {MID-71196}
William M. Tweed - Wikipedia
(Image by en.wikipedia.org) Permission Details DMCA



Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 3:57:38 PM

Maurice Webster

  New Content
This article, plus the following comment, builds a strong case for proving there is cause to move forward on prosecuting the ostensible winner of the NY primary and her cheating entourage.


How could an individual citizen or even a group of citizens ever be able to interrogate a Presidential candidate, a congresswoman, her daughter, or even the lowly bumpkins at the NYC Board of Elections, who committed this series of crimes?


No, of course not: that is the job for those who have interrogatory and subpoena powers, but if they roll over and play dead, and if the newspapers in NY swept it under the rug a year ago, what could be done when those pesky little evidentiary trails and bits of news that make the above people look guilty, when these things keep popping up and refuse to stay under the rug they were swept under long ago, just what is an Attorney General of the most corrupt state in America supposed to do?


Announce his campaign for Governor, to compound more errors for the future?


I think this photo of Boss Tweed (more than all of the brilliant Thomas Nast cartoons ever could) brings home the fact that not much has happened nor evolved from the Tammany Hall days, except now the crooks have cell phones, i pads, bells and whistles, and fancy computers!


From history.com: Boss. Tweed delivered to authorities - Nov 23, 1876 - HISTORY.com {MID-71198}
Boss. Tweed delivered to authorities - Nov 23, 1876 - HISTORY.com
(Image by history.com) Permission Details DMCA





Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 4:50:05 PM

