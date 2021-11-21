

The Riddler

Riddle Me This by John Kendall Hawkins

The following are some questions that have arisen in my wanderings of late amongst obscure facts and figures. I feel somewhat lost and invite the reader along for a station to station consideration of troubling events and not-fully-explained phenomena. Won't you be my light?

1. RE: Wuhan. Aside from the question of whether the pandemic was begun from a tortured (gain-of-function) virus escaping or being set free from a research lab in Wuhan,

there's the question of why we were partnering with a country we do nothing but saber rattle with all the time. To hear the MSM and its MIC collaborators on the propaganda front, we are only a Taiwan crisis away from ticky-boom with the Red Chinese. We could take them (probably) in a nuke exchange, but they could come after us by cashing in the bond IOUs or by weaponized biology and chemistry. We have a Synthetic Biology framework, thanks to the National Academy of Sciences working with the Department of Defense, put out by the US government, that positively asserts that the intention of the US to be engaged in gain-of-function manufacturing of the most virulent viruses possible -- using the rationale that we will understand the viruses already should an enemy decide to come at us with a Satan Bug.



extract from The Age of Synthetic Biology

This is what we are doing. Read the book if you want the rationale.

Again, then, why are we even working with the Chinese (see Fauci) if they could become our boom-boom enemy at the drop of a dumpling like Taiwan?

2. COP-26 is done and dusted with yet more reticence on display to act on Climate Change, and few if any commitments for measurable executables came out of it. Probably they could have just Zoomed, but then Glasgow would have been deprived of a major money event good for the local economy. Kilt sales went up dramatically, as did the feisty kilts themselves -- FREEDOM! But also, when you think about it, probably an image that sums up the attitude of earth scorchers to earth savers, too:

cheeky bum stares

The thinking seems to be: The Cappies got us into this mess over these many decades, and we must leave it to them to bring the magic innovations that will save the planet -- and make a buck at the same time. Recently, Steven Aftergood of the Federation of American Scientists, citing the National Intelligence Council, drew the conclusion that democracy would probably have to be suspended at some stage, and not return, if at all, until, say, 2040.

Global Trends 2040 Democracy Returns

Global Trends 2040

But more worrisome, that more fossil fuel wars await us in the Arctic as the ices and tundra and brave contestable new oil fields open up, according to Mark Milley's commissioned War College Report. More war, more oil:



extract Army War College Report on Climate mitigation

from Army War College Report on Climate Change, p. 4.

Similiarly, former NATO chief Adm. James Stavridis recently talked about the wars for oil ahead, and, in his new novel 2034, a coming nuclear war with China. And he's to publish two other follow-up novels that end with us facing the business end of Climate Change "come home to roost." There's no sign in these writings of any military types even trying ( a point emphasized in the Milley report) to avert these disasters, merely opportunistic responding.

With the US military contributing significant damage to the global environment with its wars and operations, and in possession of the largest budget in the world, what hope do we have if their leaders merely kick the ball forward, despite all that power to effect change at their disposal?

3. COP-26 is over. The military was well-represented there, But the question is: How many bottles of water were slurped down and plastic containers passed around, during a process that brought little change to our posture, vis-a-vis Climate Change? A million bottles? I don't know. But it was a double-tap: bottles made of petroleum product, holding precious drinking water -- a commodity in peril of extinction (hey, aren't we 65% water?). Come to think of it, how many double-taps like this did the US military execute over the last 20 years of hegemony warfare? On the other hand, the military has a plan to extract water from the environment. Microsoft is keen to extract carbon from the air. Will there be anything left of the air by the time the MIC partnerships get through with it?

4. Scientists tell us that significant, long-term space travel by humans is far off, no matter how much we romanticize about interplanetary or intergalactic travel. Simply because we can't avoid the problem (yet) of overcoming the effects of cosmic rays on our frail human bodies.



Aurora Cosmic Ray

Space travel to Mars, for instance, would require up to two years in travel, one way, almost totally exposed to these rays that cannot easily be shielded from. This posed the question to me: Are we at the end of space travel fantasies and maybe even science fiction altogether, as we go ever inward to the space between our ears with science continually deconstructing us as objects of our own subjective scrutiny?

5. Chomsky's Worries. Ol' Noam sees the three greatest dangers confronting human civilization as Climate Change, Nuclear War, and the End of Democracy. These WMD have irked the MIC and now they have Noan holed up in a spider. They've even co-opted Black men, as if Noam were the Might Whitey himself. Cruel irony! He meant so well.

Noam Chomsky holed up with his WMD

What order should we address these Chomskian issues and how?

6. It sticks in my craw. Obama shut down gain-of-function research in 2014; Trump opened it up again in 2017, leading to some monies being fed to Wuhan for g-o-f research. Given the partisan nature of the MSM and its strong hatred for a president who essentially declared war on them during his tenure, why didn't the MSM ever raise the issue of why Trump opened up the moratorium on g-o-f research during the lead up to the November election? Just their usual insinuations would have ended any chance he had at re-election, as people fell like Spanish flies all around him. Could it be that some ancient Congresspeople had vested stock interests in Covid treatments to hide?

7. Is it my bad acid again? How come Rudy "RICO" Giuliani is not in jail right now? Punch me in the face to make sure I'm Woke. Please.