Richard Reeves on Boys and Men Today (REVIEW ESSAY)

Walter Ong
Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) March 11, 2023: My favorite scholar is the American Jesuit Renaissance specialist and pioneering media ecology theorist Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955).

Ong's first major book about his pioneering media ecology theory is his massively researched study of the print culture that emerged in Western culture after the Gutenberg printing press emerged in Europe in the mid-1450s titled Ramus, Method, and the Decay of Dialogue: From the Art of Discourse to the Art of Reason [in the Age of Reason] (Harvard University Press, 1958). It was re-issued in a new paperback edition by the University of Chicago Press in 2004 with a "Foreword" by Adrian Johns (pp. v-xii).

Ong's massively researched 1958 book RMDD is about the history of the verbal arts of logic (also known as dialectic) and rhetoric In Western cultural history from antiquity down to and beyond the French Renaissance logician and educational reformer and Protestant martyr Peter Ramus (1515-1572).

I have discussed Ong's philosophical thought in his massively researched 1958 book RMDD and elsewhere in his mature work from the early 1950s onward in my OEN article "Walter J. Ong's Philosophical Thought" (dated September 20, 2020):

Now, Ong's second major book about his pioneering media ecology theory is his beautiful 1967 seminal book The Presence of the Word: Some Prolegomena for Cultural and Religious History (Yale University Press), the expanded version of Ong's 1964 Terry Lectures at Yale University. It was re-issued in a paperback edition by the University of Minnesota Press in 1981, and then again in 1991. More recently, it was re-issued in a paperback edition by Global Publications in 2000 with the "Preface to the 2000 Paperback Edition" by Thomas J. Farrell (pp. xiii-xxvi).

In Ong's beautiful 1967 seminal book, he discusses the polemic cast of formal education in Western culture from antiquity onward, as manifested in the history of the verbal arts of logic (also known as dialectic) and rhetoric from antiquity onward to the eventual waning of the polemic cast of formal education when girls and women in Western culture entered colleges and universities. For specific page references to polemic in Ong's beautiful 1967 seminal book, see the "Index" (p. 354).

Now, with Father Ong's permission, I unofficially audited his graduate course on Polemic in Literary and Academic Tradition: An Historical Survey at Saint Louis University in the summer of 1971. I was deeply impressed by Ong's presentations in the course. Subsequently, I drew on some of Ong's ideas in the course in my article "The Female and Male Modes of Rhetoric" in the NCTE journal College English, volume 40 (April 1979): pp. 909-921.

Subsequently, Ong delivered the Messenger Lectures at Cornell University in May 1979, which were published in his 1981 book Fighting for Life: Contest, Sexuality [Gender], and Consciousness (Cornell University Press).

Now, Richard V. Reeves of the Brookings Institution published the deeply researched and thought-provoking 2022 book Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do about It (Brookings Institution Press). However, Reeves restricts himself to discussing formal education in recent Western cultural history after compulsory elementary and secondary formal education included girls and after girls and women in Western culture entered colleges and universities.

In short, Reeves knows nothing about the centuries of formal education in Western cultural history when the polemic cast of formal education that Ong writes about in his beautiful 1967 seminal book predominated - and when formal education was predominantly for boys.

Reeves recently agreed to discuss his 2022 book Of Boys and Men with the American journal and columnist for the New York Times, Ezra Klein. In my estimate, Klein conducted an excellent interview in his podcast. See "Transcript: Ezra Klein Interviews Richard Reeves" (dated March 10, 2023):

I printed out the single-spaced transcript. It ran to 48 pages in length.

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Tell A Friend