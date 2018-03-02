- Advertisement -

This is my economic reform platform, based on principles that have been demonstrated and proven in real life, not utopian fantasies.





Each of these points is currently being practiced in various countries around the world to great advantage. This platform would transform the US into an economic powerhouse the likes of which has never been seen.

What this country needs is a revolution in the banking system, corporate structure, tax system, welfare system, education system, family court, and criminal justice system at fundamental levels:





1. Nationalize the currency and money creation (banks lose their fractional reserve money creation power and must borrow from Fed. Gov. at interest, this will end the 10 trillion dollars yearly give away and create a massive revenue stream for all other proposals)





