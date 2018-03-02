Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Revolutionary Economic Platform for US Based on Current Best Practices Not Utopian Fantasies

This is my economic reform platform, based on principles that have been demonstrated and proven in real life, not utopian fantasies.


Each of these points is currently being practiced in various countries around the world to great advantage. This platform would transform the US into an economic powerhouse the likes of which has never been seen.

What this country needs is a revolution in the banking system, corporate structure, tax system, welfare system, education system, family court, and criminal justice system at fundamental levels:


1. Nationalize the currency and money creation (banks lose their fractional reserve money creation power and must borrow from Fed. Gov. at interest, this will end the 10 trillion dollars yearly give away and create a massive revenue stream for all other proposals)


Seth Rutledge is a writer and activist from Syracuse, NY.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Seth Rutledge

(Member since Feb 23, 2013), 6 articles, 7 comments


This is my understanding of the problems and solutions to the economic misery and slavery currently experienced in the US.

Please feel free to ask for clarification on any point, I should probably write an article or two for some of the points, but this is the compressed version.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 4:36:00 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 149 articles, 3239 quicklinks, 13868 comments, 180 diaries


Truly excellent points! Great article, great ideas.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 5:08:07 PM

