"Revisit - Trump Russia, 2: Carter Page and the Trump/Russia Connection - Revisited"

"Either this nation will kill racism, or racism will kill this nation." (S. Jonas, 2018)



Carter Page MSNBC June 2017 YouTube.

Carter Page and the Trump/Russia Connection - Revisited

By Steven Jonas

Introduction to the Re-run (as of May 25, 2023)

In re "Trump-Russia" and the "Durham Report," Bill Barr's next-in-line attempt to bury the Mueller Report and whitewash its findings, I am re-running three of the columns that I wrote in re "Trump-Russia" back at the time it was a hot subject. Of particular interest to me at the time were in fact the "Steele Dossier," "Carter Page," "George Papadopoulos," and related names. I relied (in a major part) on the work of the well-regarded investigative reporter for The New Yorker, Jane Mayer.

Based on the work which I recount in this, the second of three columns I hold to the following positions: 1) As it is very important to note, the work that led to the "Steele Dossier" was started by an anti-Trump Republican organization, not the Clinton organization. The latter took it over when the former dropped out after Trump clinched the nomination. 2) The FBI investigation of possible foreign interference in a US Presidential election was certainly justified, since the first indication that there was something of the sort afoot came, indirectly to be sure, from a Trump staffer. George Papadopoulos. 3) Although the truth did not come out until the publication of the Mueller Report, since a) Bill Barr is a master-cover-upper, b) Director Mueller speaks with rocks in his mouth, and c) the Democrats had no idea how they could have used the Report and its findings to get at Trump, that truth has generally been placed very far from the general public's consciousness.

And now we have the "Durham Report," yet another effort by Barr to cover-up the truth of "Trump-Russia-2016" (and who knows, maybe since then too. There are now indications that the Trump Organization might have been having commercial dealings with foreign powers during his Presidency). Whereas Director Mueller's team's work, in the course of finding about 75 instances of Trump-Russia connection and 7-8 instances of Trump-presumed-obstruction-of-justice, had developed a number of indictments/trials and sent some senior members of Team Trump to prison (pardoned by Trump, of course), Durham found no plot (other than ones that Fox"News" could assert), and got two indictments of low-level operatives with acquittals in both cases. But there is enough rhetoric (rather than factual findings of some anti-Trump plotting not related to the reality of Trump-Russia findings) in the Durham Report that the Right (and some "leftists" too) has been able to pick it up and run with it, trying their darnedest to "discredit Mueller" and indict some massive "Clinton Plot" where none existed.

At any rate, for those who are interested, I present three columns that were relatively contemporary ones (of which this is the second) which I wrote on the subject (that is, "Trump-Russia" and related topics). And oh yes, on the "Steele Dossier" and its role in getting the FBI to undertake its investigation. A) The FBI did not become aware of its existence until after the investigation was underway. B) To the best of our knowledge they never "relied upon it." C) In all of their related legal papers they referred to the "Dossier" just once, in a footnote in a 140-page application for a FISA Warrant for one Carter Page. He happens to have been a person with lots of "Russia connections" who the FBI/CIA had actually been following, with FISA warrants, since 2013 (as noted below in this column).

And so, here we are, with the second of the three original columns (title presented above), presented just below (URL above).

Introduction (to the column cited here, which itself was a re-run of an earlier column. As I said in the first of this series (run yesterday), I am big on re-runs when I think they still have something significant to offer.

About a year and a half ago [that is in 2017], I published this column on a figure [Carter Page] then seemingly insignificant in the then burgeoning understanding of the Trump/Russia Conspiracy. For the most part, except on Fox"News," especially Hannity who kept recycling him over and over, Page has disappeared from the history/analysis of the scandal. But now with publication of the Justice Department's Inspector General's Report (1) on the totality of the FBI's Trump/Lawlessness Investigation he has resurfaced, big time. In essence the IG said that the FBI investigation of the Trump/Russia connection, the main focus of his study was pretty OK. But he did throw Trump/Barr/Hannity a bone in criticizing the methodology behind the obtaining of one particular FISA warrant on Carter Page, after he officially left the Trump campaign.

About the primary conclusion of the Report, even Lindsey Graham (1) had this to say (and Trump must be fuming about this one):

"Mr. Graham opened the hearing by acknowledging that the government of Russia - not Ukraine - sought to interfere with the 2016 election, and he did not quarrel with Mr. Horowitz's finding that the F.B.I. had a legitimate basis to open a full counterintelligence investigation into links between Russia and people associated with the Trump campaign."

But, using one of their WMD's (Weapons of Mass Distraction), the Trumpublicans(C) are screaming "Look, over here," at problems that have been identified with one FISA warrant on Page, issued by a Republican-appointed FISA judge, after Page had left the Trump campaign, and well after the first FISA warrant had been obtained on him --- in 2013. And now to my original column on Page, unedited (but without the illustrations, which can be found by clicking on the link to that original).

OpEdNews Op Eds 3/3/2018 at 14:58:58

The Centrality of Carter Page and the Trump/Russia Connection

By Steven Jonas URL: Click Here

Introduction: Carter Page's name doesn't come up much in the mainstream media's coverage of Trump/Russia and the Mueller investigation. Yet Sean Hannity and others on the Right go out of their way to try to discredit in advance any findings on him, based on their falsification of the basis for the issuance of a "FISA warrant" on him. This column is about just why they are doing that.

When mainstream reporting is done on the Mueller investigation of the Trump/Russia connection, a number of names are mentioned. (By the way, just so you know, I don't consider the Fox"News"Channel, also known variously as "Trump TV" [MSNBC's Chris Hayes] or the "Propaganda Channel" [I began using the term in 2015], to be "mainstream" (except of course for the Radical Right).) Among those names are persons who have been investigated, who have already pled guilty to some relatively minor charge, and have presumably become cooperating witness: e.g., Gen. Mike Flynn, Rick Gates, George Papadopoulos, Richard Pinedo. Then there is the one who has been indicted and is strongly maintaining his innocence, Paul Manafort. Also indicted are the "13 Russians" and un-named co-conspirators (who may or may not be indicted at some point). But there is one name that has floated around the whole "Trump/Russia" thing from just about the time it began, that doesn't get much mention in the mainstream media. That is Carter Page.

The first time I heard of Carter Page was when he was on a Chris Hayes MSNBC show in 2016. He had been previously identified by The New York Times as a "person of interest" (for journalists at least) in the Trump/Russia probe. Page came across as somewhat dis-connected, claimed that he didn't know much about Russia, and that he certainly had played no role in any Trump/Russia connections. He repeated these claims recently in an interview with the radio/TV right-wing talker Sean Hannity. As a matter of fact, while Page doesn't show up in the mainstream media in re Trump/Russia, he sure shows up with regularity on Hannity's version of events.

In Hannity's version of "Trump/Russia," of course there is nothing there. It's all made up. It's a plot to unseat Trump made up by the "Deep State," (FBI, CIA, NSA, and etc.). (In this description of these events they share much with certain elements of the US Left as found, for example, in The Nation .) One does not have to watch Hannity with regularity (although I am now doing so) to get his message. For he repeats more or less the same thing every evening. One of his constant themes is that the whole Mueller investigation should be thrown out because of a supposedly defective application for a FISA warrant on Page (after he had left the Trump campaign, with which he was associated for only a few months. Page then involuntarily joined a group of folks who at one time had been pumped by Trump as key advisors [see Papadopoulos], but were later put in the "Who? Never knew him much" group.)

Hannity does this in open, close, cooperation with Devon Nunes, who is the Republican Chair of the House Intelligence Committee. I have already pointed out that Nunes is playing a very unusual role in the whole investigation, that is working very closely with the White House, on a political, not legislative, matter. This is an element of what I call "21stCentury Functional Fascism." It is epitomized by the "Nunes Memo," which purports to show that the FBI somehow tricked a FISA court judge into approving a warrant allowing the FBI to spy on Page, in October 2016. The content of that memo by Nunes, in my view (and that of many other observers), has been thoroughly rebutted by the Democratic Response to it.

But, it is not my purpose here to engage in a discussion of whether or not the October, 2016 FISA warrant on Carter Page was justified or not. Rather, of most interest to me is just why Nunes and the Republican majority on the House Intelligence Committee, and Sean Hannity and numerous other right-wing talkers, and the President himself from time-to-time, have made such a fuss about it. For his own contacts with various Russians, including possible intelligence operatives, Page had been under FBI surveillance off-and-on since 2013. (Yes, you read that right: 2013.) He was admittedly in contact with Russians during the Republican National Convention in 2016. He may have played a role in the watering down of an anti-Russia-in-Ukraine plank in the Repub. National Platform. And then came the next FISA warrant on him, which presumably justified wire-tapping, afterhe formally left the Trump campaign. And although Nunes and Hannity would have you believe otherwise, FISA warrants are very long documents, filled with tons of evidence justifying the request, never drawn from just one source. In Page's case, there apparently had been four FISA warrants obtained over time, approved by four different, Republican-appointed, FISA court judges.

Do I have any inside information? Certainly not. BUT, isn't it interesting that Hannity/Nunes are focusing so heavily on Page and the FISA warrant, to the exclusion of just about everything else (except of course anything they can attribute to President Obama and Hillary Clinton --- but that's another matter). With all the people they could be focusing on and trying to discredit the investigation of they focus on Page.

This might be simply a classical Trumpite WMD (Weapon of Mass Distraction). But perhaps it is something else. Who knows what those Page wiretaps might contain. Who knows who else's voices might appear on them. Who knows if such other persons know that they are on the tapes, if they in fact are. But if there is "something" on them, and that something is significant for the Mueller investigation, wouldn't you, if you were a Trumpite, be trying as hard as you could to discredit, not the source, in this case, but just how that information was obtained? And if you were Mueller, and you had some legal bombshells in hand from those tapes, wouldn't you be holding off on making that information public, in one way or another, right now?

I might be way off, here. But maybe not. As they used to say in the days of radio, days in which I grew up, stay tuned.

Postscript (to the original column, which was published on 12/12/2019): Ever wonder why Trump is so "soft" on Russia, as many politicians, even Repubs., accuse him of being? Could it be that Putin really does have the goods on him, that the "Steele Dossier" really is accurate? Hmmm! And then, wonder why Trump has not pushed his government at all to get into the guts of Russian interference in the 2016 elections and work all out to prevent it from happening in 2018? Could it be that Trump knows, if not all about it in 2016 (and he would have been well-advised to keep the Russian operation on his behalf at arms-length), then at least that it did help him to win. And then, if that were the case, especially given how far in the tank Repub. 2018 election hopes are right now, wouldn't Trump want the same kind of Russian interference, on behalf of the Repubs., to happen again, again without any direct involvement on this part? Just thinkin'.