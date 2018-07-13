 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Review: Michael Rivage-Seul, "The Magic Glasses of Critical Thinking"

By       Message Marta Steele       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   4 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 7/13/18

Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

From flickr.com: at home {MID-303264}
at home
(Image by montillon.a)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The subtitle of Rivage-Seul's riveting voyage out of Plato's Cave into Chomsky's revelation that alas, "we" are not the good guys after all, is Seeing through Alternative Fact & Fake News.

The nightmare of the Donald Trump administration does nothing but unveil, in material and unsubtle form, a disease that has inflicted our "civilized" culture since its birth out of the wisdom and brilliance of Plato and Aristotle, if not my favorite of them all, Homer. In the latter case, Apollo, I think, lifts a curtain of invisibility from off the incessant bloodshed and bludgeoning of Trojan warfare to reveal to Diomedes, I think (it's been a while), gods fighting among mortals. So who was in charge there? The gods, of course.

So as far as I know, the image of seeing beyond the three mundane dimensions we slug through every day was born in that scene and reborn in Plato's Allegory of the Cave. There, one of a row of seated imprisoned souls in a cave dares climb out into the daylight and in amazement runs back down to urge the others to follow him. They refuse to.

Rivage-Seul borrows his imagery of the magic glasses of critical thinking from Dick Gregory, for whom they revealed the perspective of the poor, oppressed, and disenfranchised. In my white, urban, middle-class apartment, when I feel down in the dumps I don't need any magic glasses per se. Just open up any progressive webpage and click on any of the live links and a portrait will look back on you that deplores American decadence. I could have been born in Somalia or modern-day Syria or Libya . . . I won't even remind you of Trump's stone-cold obscenity in referring to countries and regions suffocating with misfortune, abuse, and violence.

- Advertisement -

I could be there, but I'm here and, let me tell you, as a progressive, what the ultimate critic of all things American said when asked why he doesn't leave this country if its values and actions epitomize atrocity. He said [paraphrased], "because this is the most wonderful country in the world, the best place to be." He should know. He wears the quintessential magic glasses, this greatest living intellectual of us all, according to the New York Times.

Overeducated as I am, I own some magic glasses too that can be a greater burden than Sisyphus's rock. I put them on and cry. "Wisdom is born from suffering" (pathei mathos) and "action [as opposed to languor] necessitates and causes suffering" (drasanti pathein), Aeschylus taught us.

The truth hurts.

- Advertisement -

Ignorance (Plato's Cave) is bliss.

But Rivage-Seul's book is not about cliche's. It is an anecdotal, easy-to-ingest series of steps out of the complacent conviction that America is the best to MLK's truth that we are the most extreme terrorists on earth. We inflict 9/11's on the world like violence junkies. And now, in the Trump era, trigger-happiness has swallowed steroids.

Trump injected the neologisms "alt reality" and "fake news" into the vernacular, but Rivage-Seul shows us that (oops, here comes another cliche' out of stoicism) "There is nothing new under the sun." These have surrounded us throughout time.

How important is critical thinking? What good is it? Here comes the answer from Socrates: "The unexamined life is not worth living."

And I used to tell my college students (I taught critical thinking, too) that you must fully understand your enemy before you can vanquish her. Wouldn't you prefer the inverse, that love is blind? Is that the inverse?

I used to emulate Socrates--that is, give my students a hard time. One class was at 8 in the morning three times a week. Sunlight through the tall windows shone on bored, weary faces. The only day they gave me a hard time back was (I shouldn't have told them) my job evaluation hour through the magic glasses of one of my superiors sitting quietly in the back row.

- Advertisement -

I so wanted to think critically as a 20 year old. My first critical words were "he wasn't so hot," referring to a guest speaker brought to our class by one of my esteemed classics professors. She nodded. WOW, my first critical thought. How mean--he was a nice man patronizing us Seven Sisters cuties. So what else was new?

Also in college I knew that my politics leaned left but could only mouth rhetoric. I knew it was correct but not why.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Marta Steele is an author/editor/blogger who has been writing for Opednews.com since 2006. She is also author of the 2012 book "Grassroots, Geeks, Pros, and Pols: The Election Integrity Movement's Nonstop Battle to Win Back the People's Vote, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Heads Up! Bernie to Be Interviewed on MSNBC 9 pm Tonight with "Exciting" News

Review: Andrew Kreig, "Presidential Puppetry: Obama, Romney, and Their Masters"

Ohio Heroes On Path To Deposing Rove

Smart Security or Dumb Dollar$?

There Is Life on Mars, Not Just Water

Shall the Truth Set Us Free? (with a surprise afterword by Greg Palast)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 304 fans, 2379 articles, 5192 quicklinks, 5823 comments, 498 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This is a superb book. I interviewed Michael about it a few weeks ago. Here's the link, which includes my blurb for the book.

Podcast:Michael Rivage-Seul Waking up with Eyes Wide Open Magic Glasses

Michael Rivage-Seul has written a brilliant, must read, illuminating book that builds an incredible base of ideas and ways to analyze today's world. We spend an hour talking about the history of privatization, the women's holocaust.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 13, 2018 at 4:09:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Marta Steele

Become a Fan
Author 8481
Senior Editor

(Member since Nov 1, 2007), 12 fans, 287 articles, 61 quicklinks, 611 comments, 44 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

Agreed!


Submitted on Friday, Jul 13, 2018 at 5:40:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 20 fans, 16 articles, 3481 quicklinks, 6267 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

How interesting, at this moment when I am talking to my 12 year old grandson about critical thinking, as I prepare to tutor him about the 3 steps of writing 1- getting the thought (the BI-- big idea, or the EQ- the essential question.) 2- 'getting his thoughts, down' and 3 'getting them ready for a reader.'

We talked about how critical thinkers compare and contrast what occurs on their landscape with prior knowledge.

Of course a no-nothing like Trump has no information, facts, to base his analysis on, so he makes it up.

And I have a huge font of prior knowledge, with much of it tainted by the politics of the day.

Thanks for the read... and here is a Gist podcast I know YOU will love... Mike Pesca talks about the pattern that he sees in Trump's lies. (get past the Miller promo, and you will love MIke's take! Trust me!)

Submitted on Friday, Jul 13, 2018 at 5:00:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Marta Steele

Become a Fan
Author 8481
Senior Editor

(Member since Nov 1, 2007), 12 fans, 287 articles, 61 quicklinks, 611 comments, 44 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

You must have a very intelligent 12 year old and you are a most conscientious parent!

Thank you for your feedback.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 13, 2018 at 5:42:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 