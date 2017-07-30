Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest 1 Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (5 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Review: Book about Sakine Cansiz, "The Accidental Martyr," along with the Publisher's Foreword

By       Message Hamma Mirwaisi     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 43208
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

(Image by Hamma Mirwaisi)   Permission   Details   DMCA


(Image by Hamma Mirwaisi)   Permission   Details   DMCA

(Reviewer: Hamma Mirwaisi)

"I became a part of my grandmother's stories."--the female guerrilla Viyan, after being engaged in combat against ISIS

This book is intended for people who read passing mentions of the Kurds in the news and wonder "Who are those people? What makes them tick? What do they want?" That's the reason we took on Hamma Mirwaisi's book, and the reason you should read it.

We should tell you up front that this book is not for you if you are:

"a Turkish nationalist who is completely and unquestioningly in favor of anything that current and previous governments may have said or done;

"a member of a law enforcement or military security organization who might get in trouble for reading something to do with the PKK, or

"a believer (as many are) that any mention of an organization that someone considers a terrorist entity is in effect a glorification that simply encourages its activities."

If that's you, stop now before you upset yourself (or get yourself in trouble). Give it to a library or university. Perhaps your side of the story will be told in the next book.

The book is written for those who might want to learn more about who the Kurds are and what motivates them. The sources for the book are largely Kurdish; even non-aligned publications like Wikipedia are subject to the biases of contributors, and since hardly anyone but Kurds care much about the Kurds, those sources are correspondingly weighted heavily towards a Kurdish point of view. Naturally Mr. Kurwaisi shares such a perspective. As editors, we think that readers are able to get past that bias, especially if it is openly declared; to understand the Kurds, you have to see them as they see themselves, even when they are wrong.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Hamma Mirwaisi abandoned a successful career in public relations to pursue a more fulfilling life as a novelist and speaker. Since then he has written one book alone and three book with co-author Alison Buckley four best-selling Return of the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

From Darius the Great to Amir Ahmadi -- Kurds and Lurs between the Devil and Prophecy Fulfilled

Is Mullah Mustafa Barzani a liar? Or did he misjudge his own sons.

Is Barzani Responsible for Mass Murder and Rape of Yazidi Kurdish?

Kurdish women Guerrillas on Front Line of War against Sex Slavery in Syria!

Did Mullah Mustafa Barzani Betray both his Family and his People?

Iran and the Spirit of the Airyanem Vaejah Nation

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 