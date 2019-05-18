 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/18/19

Reverend Jesse Jackson Brings Food and Attention to the Trump Illegal Coup Attempt on Venezuela and Embassy

By     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 4347
Message Ann Wright
Reverend Jesse L. Jackson addressing media at the Venezuelan Embassy on May 15.
Reverend Jesse L. Jackson addressing media at the Venezuelan Embassy on May 15.
(Image by Ann Wright)   Details   DMCA
Rev. Jesse Jackson brought the attention of the press to the international diplomatic crisis the Trump administration is causing by its recognition of Juan Guaido as the interim leader of Venezuela, and perhaps precipitated the Trump administration's illegal take-over of the Embassy on May 16 because of the media coverage of his visit to the embassy and successfully getting food to the embassy protectors.

Kevin Zeese throwing bag down to street to fill with food. Dr. Margaret Flowers ready to pull rope and food up to Embassy protectors.
Kevin Zeese throwing bag down to street to fill with food. Dr. Margaret Flowers ready to pull rope and food up to Embassy protectors.
(Image by Photo by Ann Wright)   Details   DMCA

Attempts at getting food into the Embassy had been prevented by the Washington, DC police by the police cutting a rope used to pull up bags with food inside and assaulting many persons, including Veterans for Peace national president Gerry Condon.

Police had not allowed food into the Embassy since May 1, 17 days ago.

 

Ann Wright is a 29-year US Army/Army Reserves veteran, a retired United States Army colonel and retired U.S. State Department official, known for her outspoken opposition to the Iraq War. She received the State Department Award for Heroism in 1997, after helping to evacuate several thousand
 
Mohammad Ala

Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 9 fans, 17 articles, 24 quicklinks, 745 comments
Thanks for this post.

It is important to spread the word that rule of force is being used instead of rule of law.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:44:36 PM

