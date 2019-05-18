Reverend Jesse Jackson Brings Food and Attention to the Trump Illegal Coup Attempt on Venezuela and Embassy



Reverend Jesse L. Jackson addressing media at the Venezuelan Embassy on May 15.

Rev. Jesse Jackson brought the attention of the press to the international diplomatic crisis the Trump administration is causing by its recognition of Juan Guaido as the interim leader of Venezuela, and perhaps precipitated the Trump administration's illegal take-over of the Embassy on May 16 because of the media coverage of his visit to the embassy and successfully getting food to the embassy protectors.



Kevin Zeese throwing bag down to street to fill with food. Dr. Margaret Flowers ready to pull rope and food up to Embassy protectors.

Attempts at getting food into the Embassy had been prevented by the Washington, DC police by the police cutting a rope used to pull up bags with food inside and assaulting many persons, including Veterans for Peace national president Gerry Condon.

Police had not allowed food into the Embassy since May 1, 17 days ago.