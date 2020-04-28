Revealed:Turkey behind protests on Idlib's M4 road

The
situation in the area of M4 highway (Aleppo-Latakia) of Idlib
province remains tense in relation to the activities of terrorist
groups. Particularly, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members held another
protest near al-Nayrab village on April 13, which is aimed to prevent
conducting the joint Russian-Turkish patrol. Demonstrators took to
the road by blocking a way for the convoy. It
should be noted that such provocations have been seen before.
Jihadists took immediate actions after the signing of the agreement
between Moscow and Ankara. The first protests have erupted on March
12. And then HTS terrorists blew up a bridge next to Ariha on March
16. Using heavy equipment, militants made sand walls on the track and
established iron barriers. The
agreement on a ceasefire and conducting joint patrols was reached on
the meeting between Russian and Turkish presidents in Moscow on March
5.
All these actions are meant to provide security for movement of
local residents and to prevent a further escalation of tension, which
had already reached its peak by early March. However, Ankara's
actions demonstrate its disinterest in the resolution of the crisis
in the region because of its political ambitions. The Turkish side
aims to mislead its partners and makes a show involving its proxies. According
to locals, who have been circulated in one of popular messengers, the
Armanaz local council head, Sadiq Zakour, calls for the participation
in the rally on M4 road. Moreover, he states that instructions to
carry out these activities came down "from above", which means
"from Turkish friends" in local slang.
"As-salamu
'alaykum! What's going on, guys? My brothers, regarding
tomorrow's protest we will start at 9:30 am. Everybody goes to
the rally necessarily, necessarily, necessarily! And I was confirmed
that any person, any official, who does not participate, he will be
immediately fired. And just so you know, these are not my words, this
came down from above," who, apparently, is an agent of Turkish intelligence, said to locals.
Zakur strictly highlighted that nobody will wear military uniform. Moreover, he noted that wearing green clothes at the protest can do much harm to the conceived action. "My brothers, there is a small mark nobody will wear military uniform. Neither shirt or t-shirt, even nobody will wear green color. This case is very important!"
It is obvious that such activities cannot take place unbeknownst to Ankara with the presence of a large number of observation posts (more than 60) and military personnel (about 10 thousand) in northwestern Syria. As for the protest and numerous footages from the scene, Turkish police work to push back the protesters seems to be unconvincing and dramatic.
In
turn, presented voice messages point to the Turkish involvement in
coordinating protests and confirm Turkish intention to maintain its
supported groups in Idlib province once again. It is obvious that
Ankara agreed to sign the agreement with Moscow to take a pause,
which it uses to build up forces in the region in order to increase
its influence in Syria. It is likely that Turkish leadership will
continue to carry out more such activities approaching its cherished
goal of expansion of Syrian territories.
All this once again confirms participation of the Turkish side in the organization of protests on M-4 highway and shows true intentions of Turkey on further destabilization of the situation in Idlib province. It is obvious that Ankara signed an agreement with Moscow to take more time for the further evasion to Syria.