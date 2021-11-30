Revealed: The Racist Plot To Tear America Apart



PROOF Republicans Were ALWAYS Racist Data proves Republicans have always been racist. John Iadarola and Ben Dixon break it down on The Damage Report

(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Damage Report) Details DMCA



Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

The last thing that should happen in America is that a political party would choose to use racial or religious hatred as a primary tool to win elections, inching America ever closer to more bloodshed

What rational country would throw away the genius of their children just because of their skin color? What politician who loves their country would knowingly promote racial and religious hatred? This insanity is what the GOP has descended into.

While 82% of Biden voters thought the three murderers of Ahmaud Arbery should be convicted, f ewer than a third of Trump voters shared that opinion.

For America's entire history politics has turned on issues of race. Because craven Republican politicians have been openly promoting racial hatred and white supremacy for electoral advantage since passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964, this moment in time is both the same and also far more dangerous.

There's an abundance of analysis in the media about how many people are voting for Republicans, what that'll mean for GOP power going forward, and how Republican politicians (and a few Democrats) will be more and more able to ignore their voters while taking bribes from corporations and billionaires because of gerrymandering and voter suppression laws.

But there's an almost total lack of issue-based analysis of why voters - predominantly white voters, who have over-50% voted for the Republican in every presidential election since 1964 - are voting for Republicans, even as the party becomes more fringe with regard to basic science and belief in democracy.

Democrats are clear about the issues. They've already put into place or are working hard to pass (and, in states when they can, delivering) the following to voters: