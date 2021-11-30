 
 
Send a Tweet
67 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/30/21

Revealed: The Racist Plot To Tear America Apart

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 1486
Message Thom Hartmann
Become a Fan
  (138 fans)


PROOF Republicans Were ALWAYS Racist Data proves Republicans have always been racist. John Iadarola and Ben Dixon break it down on The Damage Report
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Damage Report)   Details   DMCA

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

The last thing that should happen in America is that a political party would choose to use racial or religious hatred as a primary tool to win elections, inching America ever closer to more bloodshed

What rational country would throw away the genius of their children just because of their skin color? What politician who loves their country would knowingly promote racial and religious hatred? This insanity is what the GOP has descended into.

While 82% of Biden voters thought the three murderers of Ahmaud Arbery should be convicted, f ewer than a third of Trump voters shared that opinion.

For America's entire history politics has turned on issues of race. Because craven Republican politicians have been openly promoting racial hatred and white supremacy for electoral advantage since passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964, this moment in time is both the same and also far more dangerous.

There's an abundance of analysis in the media about how many people are voting for Republicans, what that'll mean for GOP power going forward, and how Republican politicians (and a few Democrats) will be more and more able to ignore their voters while taking bribes from corporations and billionaires because of gerrymandering and voter suppression laws.

But there's an almost total lack of issue-based analysis of why voters - predominantly white voters, who have over-50% voted for the Republican in every presidential election since 1964 - are voting for Republicans, even as the party becomes more fringe with regard to basic science and belief in democracy.

Democrats are clear about the issues. They've already put into place or are working hard to pass (and, in states when they can, delivering) the following to voters:

  • Medicare for all seniors with expanded coverage for dental, vision and hearing

  • Medicaid for all low-income working people

  • Unemployment insurance to save all families when the economy hiccups

  • A cleaner environment for everybody

  • Good-paying union jobs for all workers

  • A $15/hour minimum wage for all working people

  • Free or low-cost college and trade school for everybody

    Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

    (Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thom Hartmann Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com His most recent books are "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," "Unequal Protection: The Rise of Corporate Dominance and the Theft of Human Rights," "We The People," "What Would Jefferson Do?," "Screwed: The Undeclared War Against the Middle (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

S&P Blames Republicans, Mainstream Media Fails to Report It

Globalization Is Killing The Globe: Return to Local Economies

The Great Tax Con Job

The Uncanny, Frightening Ways That Trump's America Mirrors Hitler's Germany

The Truth about the Trust Fund-- Destroying Social Security to Destroy the Two Party System

The Deciding Moment: The Theft of Human Right

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 