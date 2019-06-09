Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II warns those adopting religion according to Trump.



(Image by Egberto Willies) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II afforded Politics Done Right a great conversation on those practicing religion according to Trump. I asked the reverend how do we best reach those who are being led astray by their religious leaders, pastors, and shepherds. His answer was quite clear.

Barber points out that those with good hearts should be "conspicuous in the public square." In other words, do not allow the Pharisees to dictate Christianity or faith.

- Advertisement -

Barber called what those who can only be called faux-Christians, a false modern narrative of religious nationalism. He said they fear the challenge from others. Barber said it is necessary to expose them along with their contradictions.

"Anytime you have a group of people trying to suggest," Barber said. "That if you are for prayer in the schools, you are against women's right to choose; You are for guns. You are for tax cuts. You are against civil rights. You are against health care. That somehow, those positions are quote/unquote positions of authentic faith rooted in our deepest religious values is just wrong. And you have to expose it openly."

Barber went on to say that they do not endorse candidates. They endorse issues.

- Advertisement -

Barber had a catchy phrase we should all start using similar to the following. These evangelicals are praying for a man preying on many.

HELP: Please join my YouTube channel so I can get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!