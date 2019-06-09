Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II challenges mainstream media dereliction for Right Wing complicity.



It is no secret that the Right Wing gets preferential treatment from the mainstream media. The problem is that has an effect on the body politic as people get a skewed view of reality.

I pointed out to Rev. Dr. William Barber something that it was very clear he knew. His Moral Mondays movement among many others don't get as near the coverage they should get given the coverage organizations in the Right Wing get.

Rev. Barber's movement was constant and always had scores, hundreds, and thousands activated at any given time. Yet one would be hard pressed to see broad-based coverage. It seemed almost by design.

Rev. Barber pointed out that when Franklin Graham claimed he had a letter signed by 250 in clergy exalting prayers for Trump, it was a huge mainstream media story. He points out that they have over 5,000 signatures and that it includes religions of every stripe. There has been no commensurate coverage. In other words, even getting 20 times more signatures, was not enough to get better coverage.

It is not hard to figure out why the media coverage is lacking. One side seeks justice and equal access to success. Those in power live for the status quo.

