The retribution for the egregious death of Otto Warmbier must be swift and sure. This horrible tragedy resulted from no more than a college prank, leading to the death of a vibrant, loving, and intelligent young man. I can only imagine the suffering endured by his family, and was brought to tears by their description of the peace that had come over his face, even in a coma, as he realized that at last he was at home. As a nation, we really need to put the screws to North Korea with every imaginable sanctions worthy of how you would treat a bunch of psychotic despots at the head of any government.In the meantime, we in New Mexico send our prayers and our deepest condolences to his grieving family.





Sincerely,





Stephen Fox

Founder, New Millennium Fine Art

Santa Fe, NM

I am normally not outraged by what happens to Americans in other nations, preferring a conciliatory and diplomatic approach, but this nut case psycho North Korean regime deserves the most severe punishment and and the fiercest sanctions and whatever we can muster without using weapons and troops for killing this poor kid who begged forgiveness for his stupid prank....for God's sake, he didn't deserve to die for it, but these psychos in Pyongyang don't see it that way. There should be hell to pay for this one, just like all the black people who are murdered by cops who get away with it.

