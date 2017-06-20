Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 45 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (45 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Retribution on Otto Warmbier's Passing Must Be Swift and Decisive

By       Message Stephen Fox     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Touching 2   Inspiring 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to None 6/20/17

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)


Otto Warmbier has died days after release from North Korea Otto Warmbier has died, University of Cincinnati Medical Center announced Monday. Warmbier, 22, died at 2:20 p.m. Monday, days after he was released from ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: WCPO.com | 9 On Your Side)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The retribution for the egregious death of Otto Warmbier must be swift and sure. This horrible tragedy resulted from no more than a college prank, leading to the death of a vibrant, loving, and intelligent young man. I can only imagine the suffering endured by his family, and was brought to tears by their description of the peace that had come over his face, even in a coma, as he realized that at last he was at home. As a nation, we really need to put the screws to North Korea with every imaginable sanctions worthy of how you would treat a bunch of psychotic despots at the head of any government.In the meantime, we in New Mexico send our prayers and our deepest condolences to his grieving family.


Sincerely,


Stephen Fox

Founder, New Millennium Fine Art

Santa Fe, NM

I am normally not outraged by what happens to Americans in other nations, preferring a conciliatory and diplomatic approach, but this nut case psycho North Korean regime deserves the most severe punishment and and the fiercest sanctions and whatever we can muster without using weapons and troops for killing this poor kid who begged forgiveness for his stupid prank....for God's sake, he didn't deserve to die for it, but these psychos in Pyongyang don't see it that way. There should be hell to pay for this one, just like all the black people who are murdered by cops who get away with it.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Touching 2   Inspiring 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

https://www.facebook.com/groups/592985284186083/

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 244 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1820 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
This one has really outraged me, along with millions of Americans who might not otherwise agree on anything else at all....



Otto Warmbier Died, US Student Dies After Released from North Korea [BREAKING NEWS] Otto Warmbier is dead, American student detained in North Korea for 17 months, dies. Otto Warmbier, the American student who was imprisoned in North Korea ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Live Stream TV News) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 20, 2017 at 1:31:08 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 244 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1820 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
My intent in writing this was not to create any kind of angry pro-war screed, but this was outright murder for a very penitent child. I hope it doesn't offend liberal sensitivities at OEN, a group of readers and writers with whom I feel muy simpatico!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 20, 2017 at 2:16:42 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 