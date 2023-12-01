Resumption of Mass Killing

The Israeli apartheid regime resumed Friday its mass killing of civilians in Gaza after getting more weapons and a green light from the US government. Israeli forces bombed in the first 10 hours of bombing residential buildings, over 115 Palestinian civilians including over 25 children. The invading army also demanded ethnic cleansing of the city of Khan Younes (250,000 people). Humanitarian supplies are still forbidden and people die of diseases and malnutrition. Politicians (local and global) collude and aid war cries and crimes against humanity. You can watch this mass killing live at .aljazeera.net/live (Arabic Aljazeera is better live coverage than the English one).

Impact on higher education institutions and a Unified Call for Justice and Freedom in Palestine from Palestinian Higher Education institutions: Do not be Silent during Israel's Unfolding Genocide. More at: click here

This detailed report in 972mag lays out Israeli policies of targeting civillians: click here The US administration (Genocide Joe) stated that there will not be restriction son use of US supplied weapons to Israel thus continuing to break US military aid laws (foreign assistance act, arms export control act, Leahy laws) to support Israel's intentional killing of civilians. Meanwhile the oppression in other parts of occupied Palestine continued. In Lodd, a zionist assailant stabbed a pregnant woman to death in front of her two other children (she was walking them to school). In the West Bank, Israel continued its policies this week of home demolition, infrastructure destructions, ethnic cleansing, kidnapping people (so far over 3350 people kidnapped since 7 October, total 10,500 imprisoned and tortured in the most inhuman conditions|), and killings (including an 8 and a 15 year old). see tu.be/-pD8s-7DouU

'They shot her son in her arms and forced her to throw his body': testimonies from the death march on Salah al-Din Street: Multiple testimonies collected from Palestinians displaced from northern Gaza reveal the horrors of the Israeli army's "safe passage" on Salah al-Din Street. click here

Very important article from Al-Haq legal center . Defiance in the Face of Genocide: A Call for Justice and Decolonisation on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People .alhaq.org/advocacy/22269.html

Germany silencing free speech and colusion with genocide tu.be/WBm8haZOJY4

And the US Congress is trying to claim anti-Zionism is equal to "anti-Semitims". It is like claiming anti-Nazism is equivalent to hating whites! THAT IS WHY when governments fail, we the people must change the government and we must use tools like Boycotts, Divestments, and Sanctions (see BDSmovement.net). Please organize, write, speak, act. You do make a difference... collectively we keep the hope alive and we shall overcome someday.

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine siyeh.org estinenature.org facebook pages Personal .facebook.com/mazin.qumsiyeh.9 Institute .facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH