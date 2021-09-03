 
 
General News

Results of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's first visit to Moscow

The talks between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov, which took place on August 31 in Moscow, aroused interest both in terms of the accents on the Karabakh issue and the Russian perception of the new minister.

Yerevan and Moscow adhere to common approaches on the need to restore negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship. After the war, this format suffered greatly.

According to Lavrov, in order to facilitate a settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh, both sides need to seriously moderate their rhetoric. It is especially relevant for Azerbaijan, taking into account the planned accusations coming from the Ministry of Defense against the Armenian Armed Forces.

Also, the Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the most pressing issues of the bilateral agenda within the framework of intergovernmental commissions on economic cooperation, as well as within the framework of inter-parliamentary and military-technical commissions.

Lavrov made some attempts to give some weight to Mirzoyan's participation in strengthening the Armenian-Russian relations. Thus, experts believe that Moscow welcomed Mirzoyan's appointment positively. During his tenure as speaker of parliament, Mirzoyan has already built strong partnerships with his Russian counterparts.

During his visit to Moscow, the Foreign Minister stressed Yerevan's readiness to deepen relations with the Russian Federation, that is fully reflected in the program of the government formed as a result of early parliamentary elections.

In general, in the new program of the Cabinet of Ministers, the team of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of deepening strategic relations with Moscow, as well as continuing cooperation within the EAEU and the CSTO.

 

an American journalist with expertise in the history and politics of Caucasus region

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
