 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Response to a Liberal caller who challenged Progressives for holding Democrats accountable

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/29/18

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)
- Advertisement -

One cannot count the number of times a sect of Democrats has scolded Progressives for calling out recalcitrant Democrats. They continue to offer the-best-of-two-evils-defense. Worse sometimes they promote the fallacy that the majority of Americans want government from the center.

Progressives and Democrats saturated Harris Country Texas with a decidedly Progressive message and won it all. Beto O'Rourke who morphed into a Progressive Evangelist came within three points of winning, unheard of in recent elections in Texas. It's been clear for some time that Texas is not a red state but a non-voting state. Texans are coming out to vote as they hear messages that resonate with their personal-economy. It is clear this was either extrapolated throughout America or can be.

Politics Done Right gets to test the pulse of a very diverse slice of America given the tone of the program, decidedly Progressive that intentionally attracts Conservative and Right Wing listeners. A listener recently called to complain about Progressives continuously talking about primarying 'misbehaving' Democrats. The exchange made it clear that while tactics may differ, most Progressives and Democrats want the same outcome.

- Advertisement -

Response to Liberal caller who challenged Progressives for holding Democrats accountable Politics Done Right need your support to ensure the Progressive message gets out. Donate via PayPal-CC: bit.ly/2RsrYUw Subscribe via Patreon: ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The caller repeated something we hear all of the time. The good thing is that it gave the audience the opportunity to listen to a push back to her statement in a cordial manner. The two major factions in the Democratic Party tend to be acrimonious in handling this conflict. Please watch the entire video.

I'm a Democrat because I believe that the Democratic Party is the most Progressive party in terms of getting results. But the question I have is that it seems that many progressives put a lot of energy into talking about primarying Democrats instead of putting energy into running against Republicans. Hopefully in Texas where that's where we're having so much trouble getting Progressive change because a lot of Republicans are allowed to run unopposed, I'm just wondering what the thinking is because in terms of like loading all the resources into primarying Democrats that quote-unquote misbehave, as opposed to running against Republicans it kind of concerns me because it's almost like recognizing that you have to be more centrist to beat some of these districts that are swing districts."

- Advertisement -
Caller to Politics Done Right

I explained to the caller that it is the opinion of most Progressives that the idea of running to the center is nothing but an indoctrination ploy put out by the Plutocracy. The fact is that polling proves that Americans, whether Democrats or Republicans, they decidedly come out in favor of Progressive policies.

The problem is that Democrats take the bait. They run to the mythical center where they are not comfortable because it's neither where they nor Americans are. They come across as not only disingenuous but unable to deliver. Pompous Republicans give the semblance of delivery to enough people to win. If Democrats spoke to the hearts of Americans, letting them know what they will do for them, they would wake up the sleeping voters yearning for a change they can believe in now.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Egberto Willies Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 