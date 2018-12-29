Response to a Liberal caller who challenged Progressives for holding Democrats accountable

- Advertisement -

One cannot count the number of times a sect of Democrats has scolded Progressives for calling out recalcitrant Democrats. They continue to offer the-best-of-two-evils-defense. Worse sometimes they promote the fallacy that the majority of Americans want government from the center.

Progressives and Democrats saturated Harris Country Texas with a decidedly Progressive message and won it all. Beto O'Rourke who morphed into a Progressive Evangelist came within three points of winning, unheard of in recent elections in Texas. It's been clear for some time that Texas is not a red state but a non-voting state. Texans are coming out to vote as they hear messages that resonate with their personal-economy. It is clear this was either extrapolated throughout America or can be.

Politics Done Right gets to test the pulse of a very diverse slice of America given the tone of the program, decidedly Progressive that intentionally attracts Conservative and Right Wing listeners. A listener recently called to complain about Progressives continuously talking about primarying 'misbehaving' Democrats. The exchange made it clear that while tactics may differ, most Progressives and Democrats want the same outcome.

The caller repeated something we hear all of the time. The good thing is that it gave the audience the opportunity to listen to a push back to her statement in a cordial manner. The two major factions in the Democratic Party tend to be acrimonious in handling this conflict. Please watch the entire video.

I'm a Democrat because I believe that the Democratic Party is the most Progressive party in terms of getting results. But the question I have is that it seems that many progressives put a lot of energy into talking about primarying Democrats instead of putting energy into running against Republicans. Hopefully in Texas where that's where we're having so much trouble getting Progressive change because a lot of Republicans are allowed to run unopposed, I'm just wondering what the thinking is because in terms of like loading all the resources into primarying Democrats that quote-unquote misbehave, as opposed to running against Republicans it kind of concerns me because it's almost like recognizing that you have to be more centrist to beat some of these districts that are swing districts." - Advertisement - Caller to Politics Done Right

I explained to the caller that it is the opinion of most Progressives that the idea of running to the center is nothing but an indoctrination ploy put out by the Plutocracy. The fact is that polling proves that Americans, whether Democrats or Republicans, they decidedly come out in favor of Progressive policies.

The problem is that Democrats take the bait. They run to the mythical center where they are not comfortable because it's neither where they nor Americans are. They come across as not only disingenuous but unable to deliver. Pompous Republicans give the semblance of delivery to enough people to win. If Democrats spoke to the hearts of Americans, letting them know what they will do for them, they would wake up the sleeping voters yearning for a change they can believe in now.