Response to Thom Hartmann's August 11 Article

Response to Tom Hartman's Aug 11 Article: "Why Conservatives want Governments to fail everywhere.

Will the oligarchs and their useful idiots win?

I think Mr Hartmann's question, is a not so subtle attempt to deflect away from what has happened in the US, and the Democrats empty ineffectual response to a white supremacist mob take over of our government. The only such takeover in history.

Thus, minus this attempt at deflection, the question is not entirely rhetorical, and the answer is a resounding yes. They will win.

Why?

Because, as the author so skillfully outlined for the US case, the proxy for all the others: Beginning with Powell's 1971 memo and ending with DJT's poorly orchestrated amateurish coup attempt, what the conservatives have done over the last fifty year is vintage organizing a la democratique.

They saw an existential threat and reacted to it as any "normal" political party would do. They organized, wrote and circulated ideological tracts, established think tanks, schools and media outlets and then defended their ideological values at every turn, using every tactic in the book. Accruing more and more power as they proceeded.

What they did is exactly what democracy requires of its political activists. It's called politics. Full stop.

But since, at least in the US, they have never had to contend with an opposition of comparable ideological worthiness organization and commitment it has been all open field running for the US conservative juggernaut.

Not one moment of outrage as the walls of our democracy were being set afire by an historic arsonist was heard from "the party of photo Ops and empty speeches."

Against an entirely feckless opposition, that relishes photo Ops and hearing itself say nothing, and that cannot expel two senators from its ranks poised to torpedo anything the party stands for, there is little wonder why US conservatives are wildly successful.

The stakes are too high to still be fumbling the ball late in the fourth quarter.

We had eight years of "window dressing" with His Highness BHO.

I now agree with Will Rogers: I am a member of no organized political party. I am a democrat.

But I will not be voting for them again until they become a genuine political party.

I agree too that Mr. Nader, is one of a kind, a genuine national hero, but still he is a one-man band.

