Professor,

All you are professing is a continuing deep-seated, now historical bigotry of unrelenting Imperialism. The name of the game is still "divide and rule". You are a repugnant pretender, an apologist spin-doctor, for unilateral power (Plutocratic Oligarchy).

A convenient analogy comes to mind: if only the Jews had "come to their senses" early enough, say in 1933, they all might have escaped the consequences of Hitlerite Fascism; as if the military-industrial-power complex distribution, was equivalent, between the sides.

Your Bonhoefer reference is an implied pretext for Jewish only sufferers' pain, in perpetuity, (Holocaust Industry -- Professor of History, Norman Finkelstein) and never mind the pain they themselves are now inflicting on 'Others'? In the case of the Palestinians you are saying the victims must take responsibility and blame themselves for their situation, because they dare to confront tyranny.

You are on the side of the 'Powermongers' rather than that of morality and decency unto others.

You're saying "Gazans live in dire conditions" because they freely, and democratically, elected Hamas to office; not because Israel and 'big brother' don't sanction the outcome, and are now perpetrating upon the Gazan people every unimaginable crime?

Genocide? If indiscriminate killing, slaughter, massacre, liquidation and extermination of men, woman and children, by whatever means necessary, is not Genocide, I am a duck!

Was there no squalor or shortages in the Warsaw Ghetto? Were the people not "in desperate need of humanitarian assistance". Was it their own fault for attempting to resist extermination?

You are implying that the Gazans brought this upon themselves; not by the 'exceptional' humanitarians of the world. Shame on you as a so-called erudite teacher!

"The problem here is that both Israel and Hamas are living in self-denial". Sixty-five percent of the Israeli population want a two-state solution, so who is this 'Israel' you are talking about being in self-denial? Even after the passage of more than 70 years, how come that minority, who believe they control the destiny of what was once Palestine, cannot not put the Holocaust to rest and "assume their share of responsibility" (In that time their only responsibility was their loathed religion. In the West, today, it is Islam). The Germans, as a nation, accepted responsibility, after the fact, after the atrocities perpetrated by the Nazis among them! But 'Israel' apparently expects the Palestinians to apologize in mid battle.

Did the German populace not suffer catastrophically after the close of W.W.I? And yet still their inculcated fear was the Jews, and so they fell on them, in W.W. II., not unlike Jewish fear of Islam today. Ignorance, after all, is not really such bliss. It is like a recurring pox on humanity.

Surely evolutionary progress, of the so-called thinking species, is not meant to be a merely going around and round in eternal circles? What then is the progress we as a species so long for?

"Has it ever occurred to Hamas that they cannot now or at any time in the future overwhelm Israel militarily to achieve their elusive goal?"

Has it ever occurred to Israel that with the world's 4th most powerful military they cannot now or at any time in the future be overwhelmed and thrown into the sea? No, it hasn't!

You write that Israel wants guarantees of certainty, yet even having the world's 4th most powerful military behind it does not suffice as guarantor.

Your article is one long, disingenuous, contradictory masked diatribe, of blaming the victim.

After all, Netanyahu is not an extremist???