As the British would say-probably with harsher epithets- the current political situation in Britain has become a "sticky wicket".

Yesterday marked the opening day of the new parliament since the election on June 8. No new business was taken up. On June 19 the sitting prime minister Teresa May must deliver the "Queens speech" to the house MP's which they must vote on for a new government to take power in Britain. However that speech could be delayed.

Why you may ask. Though originally scheduled for the 19th May hasn't been able to get the DUP, Democratic Union Party of N. Ireland to merge the 10 seats they won in the election with May's Conservative Party's 318 seats which would give her more than the 326 needed for a majority.

May met with DUP leader Arlene Foster on Monday but no deal was finalized. After the meeting Foster said, "Discussions are going well with the government and we hope soon to be able to bring this work to a successful conclusion". May left without saying a word. So it's hardly a done deal.

Beyond that there's resistance aplenty all over the political landscape.

George Osborne, a former finance minister referred to May as a "dead woman walking".

In a poll some two thirds of Conservative Party MP's want May to resign.

Other MP's from various other parties are opposed to May aligning with the DUP. MP's oppose the DUP's stance on LGBT issues-against same sex marriage that is not permitted in N. Ireland as it is everywhere else in Britain. The DUP also opposes abortion which is against the law for women to get an abortion in N. Ireland-covered everywhere else in Britain by the National Health Service. A Northern Irish woman could get an abortion in England, Scotland or Wales but she'd have to pay her own way and the cost of the abortion would be on her.

After the June 8 election Britain has what's called a "hung parliament" where no party received the 326 MP seat threshold majority so that's the reason for all the current turmoil.

Yesterday during Parliament's opening day Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was greeted with a standing ovation by his party members. Afforded the opportunity to address the MP's he said he looked forward to May giving the Queens speech "just as soon the coalition of chaos has been negotiated"-alluding to May's negotiations with the DUP. Corbyn added, "I'll just let the house and the rest of the nation know if that's not possible the Labour Party stands ready to offer strong and stable leadership in the national interest". Corbyn whose Labour Party came in second in the election has vowed in the last few days to present his own "Queens Speech" to the parliament MP's if May's Queens speech is rejected by a vote of the majority of MP's.

The Brexit negotiations with the EU are supposed to start next week and could be delayed if there's no British government in place further roiling the political atmosphere. However yesterday May met with new French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and he said EU negotiations with her as British PM would go on as planned-which could help her remain as PM.

There's good reason to be up on the British election and the resulting hung parliament because as we know Britain has been in complete lockstep with the US in every misadventure perpetrated by "official" Washington literally since the end of WWII but more recently the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria plus embracing Washington's neo-liberal financial, economic agenda that has left Britain with the concomitant austerity measures of severe high unemployment, decline of the middle class with an ever widening income gap between the 1% and the 99% reflecting what's been happening in the US.

With May continuing as PM the sordid measures with the US would continue seamlessly and hurt the majority of Brits.

Corbyn as PM would attack Britain's neo-liberal policies as he's called for the equivalent of a $15 minimum wage, expand the influence of unions, renationalize the public utilities, make pensions guaranteed, fully fund the national health service, fully fund education through to university and significantly raise taxes on the upper 10% to pay for it all.

