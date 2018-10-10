 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Repugs, Dumbs and Dumbers: a rant

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Don Smith       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   35 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 10/10/18

Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Repugs, Dumbs, Dumbers
(Image by Donald A. Smith)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

If you have half a brain and half a conscience you know that most Republican politicians promote repugnant policies that increase inequality, bankrupt the economy, destroy the environment, and promote militarism. They lie, distort and resort to racism, xenophobia, dirty tricks and criminal activity. They put children in cages. They antagonize our allies and cozy up to Putin. Still, tens of millions of Americans have been brainwashed to vote for them.

The mainstream Dems are far from perfect on policy -- they're often too hawkish and too compromised by corporate money -- but they're far better than the Repugs. Unfortunately, the Dems are usually dumb. Bill Clinton was dumb enough to ruin his presidency by having an affair with Monica Lewinsky, by getting caught, and by lying about it. He also unnecessarily sold out -- on NAFTA and on dismantling Glass-Stegall and welfare programs -- thereby causing Nader and progressives to oppose him.

Hillary was so dumb she forgot to campaign in the swing states.

Obama had the chance to prosecute the Bush administration war criminals and the Wall Street crooks. Instead, he wanted to "look forward." He should have looked forward to Trump. He prosecuted the whistle blowers, not the war criminals. He compromised early and often. He was a great orator and was much beloved by the people, who, in 2008 were disgusted with Republican criminality and stupidity. But Obama didn't fight and didn't lead. He allowed the Repugs to set the narrative and to Swift Boat both him and Hillary.

- Advertisement -

Here's a particularly outrageous example of Obama's dumb choices. As reported in Politico (Biden: McConnell stopped Obama from calling out Russians), three weeks before the 2016 election, Obama and Biden wanted to inform the American people about Russian interference in the election. But they allowed Mitch McConnell to veto the announcement.

Biden said he and former President Barack Obama worried that without a united front of bipartisanship, speaking out before the election would undermine the legitimacy of the election and American institutions in a way that would play into the Russians' larger ambitions. (source)

This is the same Joe Biden who, as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee that was holding hearings on the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, decided against allowing women other than Anita Hill to offer testimony about Thomas's sexual harassment.

- Advertisement -

Why don't Democrats fight?

Republicans in Congress had opposed virtually every policy position of President Obama. The Senate threatened filibusters on numerous bills. In March of 2016, President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court; the Senate, under the leadership of Mitch McConnell, refused to hold hearings on the nomination. Yet three weeks before the 2016 election, Obama and Biden still wanted to be bipartisan and still deferred to Mitch McConnell?!

There are dozens of similar inexplicable cowardice or excessive moderation on the part of Obama. See this petition.

If Obama is a closet conservative, then some of his choices make sense. But from a purely political, strategic point of view, many of his choices were just dumb and naive.

As for Nader and Stein, their stubbornness, and that of their naive supporters, led to the election of Bush and Trump. They did not help the progressive cause at all. They're now laughingstocks.

I might even include Bernie Sanders among the Dumb group. He unnecessarily calls himself a "Democratic Socialist" when, in fact, he's really a social democrat.

- Advertisement -

Let's hope the Dems stop being dumb. For now, they're all that's left to save us from the Repugs.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

DFA organizer, Democratic Precinct Committee Officer, writer, and programmer. My op-ed pieces have appeared in the Seattle Times, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, and elsewhere. See http://WALiberals.org and http://TruthSite.org for my writing, my (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The myth that the Dems are as bad as the Repugs

Why Abortion Isn't Murder

Image essay about blood soaked NRA

Government is like a computer's operating system: a response to libertarians

Failure to prosecute: why Obama is having trouble passing health care reform

Undividing the Left: Hard-core and Soft-core progressives

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
10 people are discussing this page, with 35 comments  Post Comment

Tim Crusader

Become a Fan
Author 505388

(Member since Apr 27, 2016), 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Don't forget somehow losing a thousand state seats -- or whatever the figure is -- during a two-term presidency. Did they not think about the future ramifications of rampant gerrymandering and voter suppression?

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 4:01:34 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 36 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4722 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Tim Crusader:   New Content

Let's not forget the DNC donations made to state party coffers that were recycled back to the Hillary Victory Fund leaving almost no money for down ticket candidates. We know how that turned out, but let's blame Jill Stein and Russia.

click here

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 9:09:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
DAVID KANEGIS

Become a Fan
Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 4 quicklinks, 127 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Hi Don,


My take - I agree with almost everything in your article, except the name calling, particularly for Ralph Nader and Jill Stein who in a Democracy had every right to run.


Nader in particular (because I know more about him) was always lauded by Dems in election years and ignored the rest of the time. Perhaps if they paid more attention to him he would not have felt the need to run.


Also, blame the Republican Party of Florida who created the ballots that gave Pat Buchanan about 2000 votes he never would have received.


On top of that how about the Supreme Court.


All this being said... excellent article!

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 5:48:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1514 comments, 45 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to DAVID KANEGIS:   New Content

I don't question Nader and Stein's right to run. I question the wisdom of their running.


Sure, the real culprits are on the right, but my point is: the Dems and progressives don't fight or fight incompetently. The Repugs are ruthless and usually win.


Thanks for the supportive comments.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 4:37:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
DAVID KANEGIS

Become a Fan
Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 4 quicklinks, 127 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

Don,


I agree with you entirely. For years I have been saying that the Democratic Party is victorious in one thing only... "snatching defeat from victory."


Re: The wisdom of their running... I guess it's whose perspective, the party or theirs:)


I think one could make a case on both sides. I'm glad to see people are commenting!

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 4:31:21 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3889 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

In a race so close a butterfly flapping its wings in Paris could change the results it's easy to blame the bogeyman of your choice: Comey, Russian interference (I don't deny it existed, but how much effect it had is an open question), third party candidates. But arguing the Greens in particular gave us Trump seems tortured.

At the end of this article is a table summarizing the results of the election. Clinton won over 3 million more votes than Trump. Stein got about half that many. Johnson received about three times as many votes as Stein. So unless you show us the specific states where votes for Stein may have flipped the electoral count I fail to see any justification for blaming her. In most of the "tipping point" states you have to assume that almost every Stein vote would have otherwise gone to Clinton.

One possible motivation for voting third party--I know it was mine--was protest against a system that brought us each of the major party's worst possible candidates. Despite this, total third party showing was abysmal, especially compared to Ross Perot in 1992. And you can't blame me, my state was predicted to be solidly in the Clinton camp and the prediction panned out.

The number one bogyman should be the Democratic party itself. It was determined to hand the nomination to HRC despite a strong showing by Bernie Sanders, two decades of vilification of the Clinton by both the left and the right, and the fact that , unlike her husband, she was a really awful campaigner. Without their thumb on the scale, aided and abetted by the MSM, Sanders would arguably have won the nomination, and arguably would have then won the election. (BTW he did wisely tone down the "democratic socialist" rhetoric).

Number two should be the electoral college. 2016 was the widest discrepancy yet between electoral and popular vote. Though in the beginning it may have been motivated by gaming to give some states disproportionately more influence compared to their population, it was also motivated by a distrust of direct democracy for the highest office. If the masses decided to elect someone totally unfit for the office it could override the populace. But in the end it did the exact opposite. Time for it to go in the dustbin of history.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 8:18:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
DAVID KANEGIS

Become a Fan
Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 4 quicklinks, 127 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Maxwell:   New Content

I agree with most everything you've said. Only caveat, for me I will vote 3rd party when I am in a state where I know the Democrat will win.


Years ago in NY we had a Liberal Party. Usually the Dems were on both ballots. I would vote for them on the Liberal ticket to show support for the party.




Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 4:37:02 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Eric Arnow

Become a Fan
Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 6 fans, 489 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

It appears that the only category that is neither of the choices presented are the smartest ones.For an accurate example of the problem facing the USA, see Sophie's Choice. Rev. Wright, thrown under Obama's bus said, America's chickens are coming home to roost. There'll be hell to pay no matter which major party stays in power, and social movements to turn things around are buried. Deal with it.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 8:26:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Art Costa

Become a Fan
Author 48718

(Member since May 19, 2010), 1 fan, 286 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Reminds me of a wonderful allegorical book by the great Portuguese writer, Jose Saramago: Seeing. A tale of a capital city (Lisbon?) where 83% of the voters issued blank ballots. The plot thickens as the power elite respond by putting the city under seige and punish the electorate with terrorist attacks. A sense of what could be (or is).

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 8:46:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1514 comments, 45 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"(Harry Enten, senior political writer): The case, as far as I see it, is twofold: First, the number of votes cast for Stein in the three states that proved to be pivotal (Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) exceeded Trump's margin of victory over Clinton." source

Trump's victory margin smaller than total Stein votes in key swing states

How Gary Johnson and Jill Stein Helped Elected Donald Trump

But it's true the 2016 election result was over-determined: several factors probably made the difference, with each one alone being necessary: Comey's email revelation, Stein, etc.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 9:48:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 935 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Our media propagates the BS that candidates want to spew because they PAY for the 'spewing'..and then when we get anti-the-people candidates in office, the 'blaming the other side' ensues. The big money in politics comes largely from the corporations and special interest groups. Until money is taken out of elections, we will never have a 'clean' one.


Once upon a time, we had public service announcements and candidates did not have to pay for their advertising on television. When the stations realized they could be PAID for for those ads, the flood gates of money in politics were opened wide.


The whole thing makes me sick. US militarism around the world makes me sick. Income disparity makes me sick. Calling the poor "takers" make me sick.


Until all the illegal wars end, radical efforts are made to mitigate climate change, money is taken out of politics, MSM reports truth, and the US government revives being solely for, of and by the people, I shall remain sick....and tired.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 10:23:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Indent
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 36 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4722 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Leslie Johnson:   New Content

Ditto.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 1:27:33 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 36 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4722 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I get such a kick out of people blaming independent parties and candidates when the supposedly lesser of two evils monster loses to the other monster.


The independent parties are struggling to even get covered by the oligarch media. Our Massachusetts Green Rainbow Party candidate for treasurer was excluded by WGBH the Boston PBS affiliate in a candidates debate last night even though she is on the ballot. The excuse we were given is, get this, she doesn't have enough money in her campaign fund. This is supposed to be a "public" broadcast station which accepts taxpayer dollars and viewer contributions and they're preventing the public from hearing the views of a legitimate candidate because she's not rich. That in a nut shell is where the blame belongs.


Everything else is bull pucky.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 1:35:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1514 comments, 45 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

It's one thing to say that Hillary is the lesser-of-two-evils. (I can agree with that, to some extent.) It's another to be unclear which one is more evil.

Someone who thinks that Trump and Hillary are of approximately equal evil is gravely mistaken. (I am holding back from using stronger language.) It boggles my mind that anyone could think that, unless they're ignorant, they've been brainwashed or they are sociopathic.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 2:40:51 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 15976 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

You are so right, all of the above.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 3:06:02 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 36 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4722 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

You can make accusations and hurl epithets all you want. It doesn't change the reality that the Dems are corrupt and not so secretly working in concert with the Repugs. The true power structure is behind the scenes and controls both corrupt parties. To think that either faction in any way represents our interests or will save us from the coming disasters of endless wars and rapidly worsening climate disruption is frankly laughable.


I'm sort of hoping for a blue takeover in 2020 so that just like after the wave that swept in the Dems after the Bush disaster, they will drag their feet and capitulate to the right just like they always do when they get back into power because that is their assigned role.


How many more times do we need to do this?

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 3:24:05 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Art Costa

Become a Fan
Author 48718

(Member since May 19, 2010), 1 fan, 286 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

By the looks of most of the comments, I would say Ground Hog Day is never ending.


These comments are repeated every election cycle like wind up toys all spouting the calculous of "lesser evil".


It takes a certain sort of mindlessness not to depart the duopoly train that goes round and round.


Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 8:45:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 36 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4722 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Art Costa:   New Content

You got that right. It brings to mind the Einstein quote about doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 11:33:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 15976 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

And you are not doing that?

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 5:28:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 15976 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

"Assigned role" ? By whom?

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 5:30:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
DAVID KANEGIS

Become a Fan
Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 4 quicklinks, 127 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

Don, you are raising the point that so many people overlook regarding Hillary.


The Russians and Republicans have been doing a job on her for years. She may be no angel, but it is seared in the mind of normally rational people that she is evil incarnate. I don't believe that, and certianly as you indicate there is no comparison between the two.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 4:39:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 36 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4722 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to DAVID KANEGIS:   New Content

Russophobia is seared into the minds of the US electorate.

click here

I find it disheartening that people can overlook what the Clintons did to the people of Haiti post hurricane. Research it.

I also see it as revealing that Hillary apologists overlook that she, with the approval of Obama, encouraged and supported the right wing coup in Honduras leading to the murders of many journalists and environmentalists including Berta Caceras who called Hillary out by name for the hell that became Honduras after their elected president was kicked out of office by the usual suspects. As I said, she's dead now.

Then their were the lies that led to the toppling of the socialist government in Libya which had the highest standard of living in Africa. It is now a violent failed state where slavery is rampant. I'm sure the people of Libya are thanking Hillary and Obama for their freedom. Not.

And we finally come to the US financed and supported fascist coup in Ukraine meant specifically to antagonize Russia on its border. Remeber the leaked phone call between Assistant Secretary of State for European and Asian Affairs Victoria Nuland (wife of neocon and member of the right wing Project for a New American Century) and Ambassador to Ukraine Jeffrey Pyatt scheming the overthrow of the elected Yaniknovitch and replacing him with the current crop of Nazis? All approved of course by Hillary.

I haven't even gotten into her stance on Iran yet which is no different than Trump's. Plus she went around the world promoting fracking. As Secretary of State there was the pay to play scheme. I could go on and on.

It seems to me that those who think Hillary is so much better than Trump don't really know that much about her.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 12:54:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1514 comments, 45 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

I agree Hillary is bad on hawkishness. What about women's rights? What about the environment? What about economic inequality? What about education? What about unions? What about gay rights? What about immigration? What about the Supreme Court? What about voting rights? What about gas mileage standards? What about the EPA? etc, etc, etc. If you still say she's even comparable to Trump in badness, you're deluded or dishonest.

Here's just one one hundreds of similar outrages.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 2:20:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 36 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4722 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

Here's what I find about Hillary's defenders. It's all about their personal comfort. When it comes to the killing of innocents abroad, all they have is she's too hawkish. That's really lame when you're talking about hundreds of thousands if not millions of people dead because of her policy positions. Plus, war is ecocide. The US military is the biggest user of fossil fuels on the planet. And look at the polluted landscapes of the countries we've bombed into oblivion.

She also supports fracking. And look what Obama let BP cover up with it's use of Corexit in the Gulf.

Voting rights? Are you joking? The DNC purged thousands from the voting roles in strategic locations as well as flipping registrations in the primaries. The exit polls were off by double digits in my state.

Obama was the deportation king. Not a peep from Hillary. Never heard her complain about the private prison industry and its use of slave labor.

Economic inequality reached its highest level during the Obama presidency.

Again, I could go on and on. The Democrats are pulling the wool over your eyes. Please remove it. We need everyone working on building a movement that is outside the oligarchic system. It's the only way we are going to survive.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 3:15:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1514 comments, 45 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

"The DNC purged thousands from the voting roles in strategic locations as well as flipping registrations in the primaries. The exit polls were off by double digits in my state." Evidence?

Besides, even if they did that (in the primaries, I presume) its extent was much more limited compared to the systematic, targeting disemfranchisment of minorities by the Repugs.

Again, Obama's push for deportation was minor compared to Trump's. Not fair to call him the "deportation king."

Economic inequality has gotten worse mostly because of Republican policies. Obama was barely able to pass any bills. The ones he did were watered down. And again, his misdeeds on this issue pale in comparison to the massive tax cuts for the rich that the Repugs enacted.

On all the issues (except POSSIBLY militarism) the Democrats' misdeeds are far milder than the Repugs'.

So, I think you're deluded.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 5:27:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 36 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4722 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

click here


There you go.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 5:51:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 15 fans, 6 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1669 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

Your comments reflect how boggled your mind really is. I hold back my anger at fools who think that going outside the two branches of the absolutely corrupt War Party system is done by "ignorant, brainwashed sociopaths." Keep on looking for roses in a filled toilet but don't smear your findings on people who find roses on rosebushes.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 5:33:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1514 comments, 45 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

You say you found "roses"? Jill Stein, like Ralph Nader before her, accomplished nothing useful, except maybe to make her supporters feel good. Other than that, she just brought us the greater of two evils.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 8:17:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 15 fans, 6 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1669 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

You, personally, are the one supporting evil, lesser and greater, not Jill Stein, Ralph Nader nor myself. Stay in the cesspool if you like, but stay away from me.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 5:42:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 36 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4722 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

Donny one note still doesn't get it. That's OK. He will at some point.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 8:45:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 36 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4722 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Here's your Blue Wave and big difference .

click here

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 2:00:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1514 comments, 45 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Lois, that is just too weird -- and depressing. Makes me want to barf, in fact.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 2:18:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1514 comments, 45 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Hey, I agree agree that Hillary has done some horrible things (war mongering especially). Still, this article was correct:
Vote for the Lying Neoliberal Warmonger: It's Important because Trump and the Repugs are doing so much damage, as predicted. Witness what they've done to the Supreme Court, women's rights, the EPA, Education, our tax policy, immigration, etc.

Stein supporters can say, that Hillary (or Obama) did X, Y, and Z. That may or may not be true. I will likely just say, OK, but it's nowhere nearly as bad as what the Republicans are doing and by voting for Stein you gave the White House to Trump.

Consider this analogy. Terrorists have you and your family as prisoners. They say you have a choice: lose your right foot, or they'll kill wife and children. You say, "But cutting off my right foot is wrong!" So, you stand up to principles and lose your family. Feel better now?

Of course, if you really think that Hillary is (almost) as bad as Trump, then voting third-party makes sense. But I contend that Trump is far worse.

But, hey, I don't expect to change any minds.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 10:20:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 36 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4722 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

The only thing that will bring change is building movements outside of the oligarchic system. The Green Party is the only party that doesn't take corporate and PAC money. That's why the corporate press locks us out of debates and refuses to cover candidates. If they weren't afraid of us challenging the ruling elite, they would not work so hard to silence us. Their actions speak volumes. We will overcome their censorship. You should hope that we do.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 11:40:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 15976 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

"We" ? are you that powerful?

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 5:26:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 