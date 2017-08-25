Power of Story
Republicans, on the ropes, ready to go down; can Democrats deliver the knockout blow?

      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Urgent message for the Democratic Party and its members: Wake up, wake up, wake up! Seize the opportunity that has been presented to you; it's there for the taking but, to do so, you must awake from your deep political sleep.

The White House and the Republican Party are in a state of chaos and turmoil; nothing of substance is getting done. The infighting between Trump and the GOP leaders in Congress gets more vicious each day as this modern-day political Civil War continues to escalate. This party is on the verge of imploding right before our eyes.

Trump associates are getting fired left and right and the Republican-controlled Congress might as well be on recess all year round because it's accomplishing nothing of value for America.

And while Republicans are caught in this turbulence and disarray what are we hearing from the Democrats? New exiting ideas, new directions? Well, it kind of sounds like zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz. Someone needs to disable their snooze alarm and wake up them up to finally get them moving.

To be entirely fair, s few of this party's members aren't sleeping. Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and a handful of others clearly see this opportunity before them and are doing all they can to formulate plans to convince the American people that Republicans have no clue on how to govern this nation; and should be removed from power in 2018.

Sanders is racing around the country talking about a single payer healthcare system and other important issues, but there must be many more Democratic leaders and party members speaking directly to Americans, clearly explaining the new directions this government must take.

If, after all this madness has been swirling around Washington D.C., Democrats don't find effective ways to retake control of Congress and the presidency, they will continue to be largely irrelevant. And who will suffer the most as the GOP gets new life; this country and its people.

It's Trump against a great many senators: Mitch McConnell, Jeff Flake, John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and others who just don't see eye to eye with him; that are appalled by many of his words and actions.

The Republican Party resembles a circular firing squad taking aim on one another. It is like a ship in which the crew is waiting a chance to spring a mutiny against the captain but keeps delaying because they just don't seem to have the courage to go through with it.

This party has, over the years, evolved into one that is anti-idea and anti-innovation. And it is now fully in control of this current government which would have fitted perfectly into the era of the Stone Age.

The 2018 elections will be here before we know it. The time for action is now, not later. Democrats, wake up to this fact; when your political opponent is barely hanging on due to "self-inflicted" wounds, it's time to put him down for the count by organizing a monumental turnout for the upcoming elections

What we might see happen is that a great many Trump supporters, who previously vented their anger and frustration by helping to make him president, could be convinced to jump off the Trump bandwagon; because he has failed to follow through on his promises. As an example, draining the swamp and making decisions to reduce military actions instead of increasing them such as he just did in Afghanistan.

Here are some of the things Democrats need to do in the following months leading to the next election to prepare the way for a huge defeat for the GOP:

Don't just let Republicans continue to threaten to destroy Obamacare. Make the case that there is no need to repeal and replace it; all it needs is a minor overhaul. Here's how Democrats have missed the boat. Why, when the Republicans and Trump were trying to ram Obamacare repeal legislation through Congress, weren't they developing an effective alternative plan that would fix its problems and provide first class healthcare to Americans? Remaining silent and just watching Republicans come close to destroying this program was a huge mistake in judgement and almost a disaster.

Making necessary, meaningful changes to this healthcare program is not that difficult; this is not rocket science. Enlist experts in the medical field to develop meaningful changes. Here is one of many articles that show how to remedy the program's shortcomings. Democrats need to present an effective plan that the people of America can review and digest.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on Opednews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

michael payne

One thing to make crystal clear is that removing Republicans from control of the presidency and the Congress is not going to magically solve all of America's long list of problems, certainly not. But it will be a step in the right direction and exactly what this country needs so desperately; it will be a start down a new road into the future.

Bill Johnson

You could not be more wrong.


I do not want Republicans out, and I definitely do NOT want more democrats in.


This country will move towards outright civil war if democrats get to run things in Washington. America can not survive democrat party platform. This country will die a miserable death in democrat hands.


Republicans are not on the ropes, and democrats are not capable of any knock out blows. Pure wishful thinking and humor to me.


Come on Republicans, time to run democrats out of Washington and beyond!


I will say no more to you. Just that you are dead wrong.

Paul Cohen

The Democratic Party has shown great talent for seizing defeat from the jaws of victory. After the awfulness of W's administration, it was hard to imagine a GOP victory so soon, but somehow that is where we are.

There is no shortage of explanations for this and that may be the problem. We can blame the tampering with the voting rolls, but just as easily we can blame hacked voting machines. Or we can blame the disaffected voters on the left or the misinformed voters on the right. Probably it is all of these things taken together with the dysfunctional leadership in the Democratic Party. It is not clear that plans are underway to eliminate any of these problems, so it is not hard not to imagine another GOP victory despite the absurdity of this current administration.

