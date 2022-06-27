Republicans are directing the world's largest spamming operation



Donald Trump - Drum Major Clown

(Image by DonkeyHotey) Details DMCA



The world's biggest spam email operation currently in operation is that of the Trump political campaign and all of its offshoots and affiliates. Not a day goes by when two dozen or more campaign solicitation emails from a host of the vilest people to ever run for office or be involved in politics inundate mailboxes with messages that begin with the salutation of "Patriot." This term, which has been hijacked by the Republicans, is no different than the ubiquitous use of "comrade" in the old Communist bloc. For Trump World, greeting one another with the term "patriot" is the new "Heil Hitler."

It does not matter whether one is a Republican, independent, or Democrat or whether they have or have not ever contributed to a political campaign. If one has a valid email address, they will receive these unsolicited appeals for cash. Forget about complaining to the Federal Trade Commission about the Republican spam. One can file complaint after complaint pursuant to the FTC's Permanent Opt-Out system but the GOP spam will continue to pile up in users' mailboxes.

The senders of the spam represent seditionists and insurrectionists, as well as some of the stupidest living organisms on the planet. A huge spam artist is Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, whose IQ is far surpassed by much of the world's marine mammal, parrot, simian, canine, and feline populations. Walker's fellow Georgia Republican, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose latest blathering is that the lack of private gun ownership in Canada will lead to a Russian invasion, gives the former football player a run for his money when it comes to rank stupidity. Walker, who has fathered more out-of-wedlock children than Bill Clinton's biological father, is pestering people to send him money because his opponent, Democratic Senator, Reverend Raphael Warnock, is outspending him.

And what happens when someone is foolish enough to send money to a philandering grifter like Walker? Last year, the Trump campaign and the online political donation firm WinRed were forced to refund more than $122 million to donors who failed to spot a small "opt out" of future donations box on the campaign website. By not checking the box, donors' credit cards were repeatedly debited for donations against their wishes. During Trump's "Stop the Steal" campaign from November 3 to December 14, 2020, the day the Electoral College certified the votes, the Trump campaign sent out 400 emails and 130 text messages containing the fraudulent opt-in repeat contribution scam.

Perhaps the editor, as a one-time large sum contributor to a presidential campaign, is receiving more than the usual amount of Republican spam. However, based on the experiences of others, I don't believe so. Even if one chooses to just ignore the spam, the sheer volume of it begins to exact a psychological toll on the recipient. This, in itself, is part of a psychological warfare tenet of subjecting large portions of the population to repeated gaslighting falsehoods. Trump and his associates have engaged in the "big lie" technique perfected by Nazi Germany. This has manifested itself in the barrage of spam from Trump and some of the more reprehensible Republican candidates for office and pundits.

The unsolicited Republican spam is no different than receiving email directly from the Ku Lux Klan or the American Nazi Party: the content is the same. The spam is chock full of racist, sexist, ageist, and homophobic dog whistles about "critical race theory," wokeness, "globalists," "groomers," etc. The unsolicited messages are both insulting and threatening.

In a one week period, I received spam from such far-right crazies as Rudy Giuliani; Anna Paulina Luna, candidate for Congress in Florida; Candace Owens; Michigan gubernatorial candidate and indicted seditionist Ryan Kelley; Herschel Walker; Rand Paul; Sarah Palin; Donald Trump; Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming GOP challenger to Liz Cheney; Marjorie Taylor Greene; Missouri Congressional candidate Rick Brattin and his campaign drawing to win an AR-15; Mike Pence; Indiana Congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green; Jim Jordan; Michigan Congressional candidate John James; Ron DeSantis; Texas Congresswoman-elect Mayra Flores; Mo Brooks; Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo; Oklahoma U.S. Senate candidate T.W. Shannon; Marco Rubio; "Beyond 2000 Mules" promoter Kevin Jackson; Donald Trump, Jr.; Kevin McCarthy; Ron Johnson; Steve Scalise's TEAM SCALISE; Second Amendment Foundation; Mike Lee; Ben Carson; Ohio Senate candidate J. D. Vance; Kellyanne Conway; retired Navy Captain and Virginia Congressional candidate Hung Cao; Lauren Boebert; Heritage Action for America; Washington state U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley; Wisconsin Congressional candidate and ex-Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden; Wendy Rittenhouse, the mother of Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse; National Republican Congressional Committee; California Republican official Harmeet Dhillon; and James Golden, aka Bo Snerdley, former producer of The Rush Limbaugh Show and a current radio talk show host on WABC in New York;

Every one of the emails sent out by the above hustlers and miscreants start out with "Patriot." That would be amusing if it were not for the fact that every single sender of the emails is not a patriot but a scheming, grifting, scum-of the-earth insurrectionist. If the FTC had any teeth, perhaps a lawsuit against these far-right swindlers and con-artists would be in order. Meanwhile, their unwanted and unsolicited calls for cash continue unabated.