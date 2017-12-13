Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Republicans and Democrats are the problem: Stupidity and Blindness Have Destroyed Whatever Democracy the US Ever Had

By       Message Dave Lindorff

By Dave Lindorff



The Pentagon and some of the cars of 23,000 warmakers who work there
Okay, somebody has to say this, so it might as well be me.

The American political system exists as it is because of two reasons:

1. The majority of Republican voters are either incredibly ignorant or are simply incredibly selfish, and

2. The majority of Democratic voters are so blinded by their fear of Republicans that they will vote for the most puerile, manipulative, deceitful, greedy and/or feckless candidates, as long as they are Democrats, and will re-elect them even after having been betrayed by them time and time again.

There, I've said it.

Reason number one is why we currently have Donald Trump for president. The man cannot hold a train of thought for the ten or 15 seconds it takes to express it or to type it into a Tweet, lies so often I don't think he even knows when he's doing it half the time, and has no moral core. And yet a third of American voters think he's just great. And even though all his policies are damaging the very people -- the poor, forgotten white working class -- that he likes to highlight as being his main concern, those people, who are now at risk of losing their subsidized health insurance available under Obamacare, their Medicaid, their Supplemental Security Income checks (available to the disabled and to children and young single parents left in need by the death of a working parent/spouse) and the protection against predatory lenders afforded by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), continue to back him, and will likely vote for him in 2020.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books ("This Can't Be Happening! Resisting the
 

Shawn Hamilton

(Member since Nov 6, 2015), 29 fans, 37 articles, 792 comments, 5 diaries


Thanks for saying it, Dave!

We're told it's a "representative" government we have. Considering Big T's numerous qualities--being bellicose, uninformed, and base and lacking any substantive self-reflection, maybe he really does represent US.

It's a terrifying prospect.

Shawn

Your piece awakened my inner Vonnegut:

"The two real political parties in America are the Winners and the Losers. The people don't acknowledge this. They claim membership in two imaginary parties, the Republicans and the Democrats, instead."

Kurt Vonnegut, Jr. (KVJ), Wampeters, Foma, and Granfalloons

And,

"There is a tragic flaw in our precious constitution, and I don't know what can be done to fix it. This is it: Only nut cases want to be President."

KVJ, A Man Without a Country

And,

"Just because some of us can read and write and do a little math, that doesn't mean we deserve to conquer the universe."

KVJ, Hocus Pocus

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 14, 2017 at 1:17:06 AM

