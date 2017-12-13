- Advertisement -

By Dave Lindorff







The Pentagon and some of the cars of 23,000 warmakers who work there

(Image by US Govt. DOD) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Okay, somebody has to say this, so it might as well be me.

- Advertisement -

The American political system exists as it is because of two reasons:

1. The majority of Republican voters are either incredibly ignorant or are simply incredibly selfish, and

2. The majority of Democratic voters are so blinded by their fear of Republicans that they will vote for the most puerile, manipulative, deceitful, greedy and/or feckless candidates, as long as they are Democrats, and will re-elect them even after having been betrayed by them time and time again.

- Advertisement -

There, I've said it.

Reason number one is why we currently have Donald Trump for president. The man cannot hold a train of thought for the ten or 15 seconds it takes to express it or to type it into a Tweet, lies so often I don't think he even knows when he's doing it half the time, and has no moral core. And yet a third of American voters think he's just great. And even though all his policies are damaging the very people -- the poor, forgotten white working class -- that he likes to highlight as being his main concern, those people, who are now at risk of losing their subsidized health insurance available under Obamacare, their Medicaid, their Supplemental Security Income checks (available to the disabled and to children and young single parents left in need by the death of a working parent/spouse) and the protection against predatory lenders afforded by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), continue to back him, and will likely vote for him in 2020.

Next Page 1 | 2