Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Republicans act without any semblance of democratic ideals

By       Message Tim Duff     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Our early American leaders who formed and framed the Constitution all read Montesquieu, a brilliant philosopher during the enlightenment period. He differentiated despotism from monarchy and monarchy from democracy. He found one governing principle for each. Despotism was fear, monarchy was honor, and democracy was virtue. Freedom was practically synonymous with virtue. Today, we don't provide leaders like those of the past because, as Plato said: "What is honored in a country will be cultivated there." Today, we have wonderful athletes (mostly under-educated), but inferior politicians, because we have so cruelly separated freedom from virtue, because we have defined freedom in a morally inferior way. We have long had what Herman Melville, the author of Moby Dick, called the dark ages of democracy.

Republicans are now the craven embodiment of our current dark age of democracy. They have consistently done nothing that advantages the disadvantaged, and their latest vote on eliminating the Affordable Care Act is just another part of their sad legacy in the fight against what the people want.

Our elected representatives must be people that practice our constitutional heritage of substance over form, virtue over prestige, achievement over money, character over charisma, the enduring over the ephemeral, and God over mammon.

Representatives of conscience must practice reciprocal altruism; whatever is good for another is good for me. It is essentially classic utilitarianism that states that whatever is good for all, the greatest happiness or good for the greatest number, versus limited utilitarianism that says whatever is good for my group.

We need to elect representatives that will be part of the transformative power, the soft power of moral suasion, rather than the hard power of coercive authority.

Republicans have not and do not deserve our future consideration, as they do not work for "we the people," but for the coercive powers that Citizen United has allowed to control them.

After all, peace and representatives that act with virtue is our civil right.

The penalty that good men pay for not being interested in politics is to be governed by men worse than themselves. Plato.

Tim Duff

Tonka Bay, Minnesota

Democratic district 33a 33b, Director

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

I am a progressive writer. I have recently written my debut novel titled THE FIND. It is due to be published this spring.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Judgment Day

Nuggets of Knowledge to Pearls of Wisdom

Unsafe Cyberspace The Fallen Pillars of Probity

Democratic ideals

Our Political and Spiritual Challenge

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 