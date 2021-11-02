Republicans Oppose Rebuild America Calling it Socialism.

However, they love Corporate Welfare.

Republican politicians are great at holding rallies and claim that they support the working man by using the catchphrases, like we stand with the workers with calluses on their hands, but do they?

As it turns out hard-working Americans aren't doing that great. I think that the American worker could use help with things like affordable healthcare, and help with college or advanced tech-job education, healthy food programs for low-income families, early childhood education, universal childcare, guaranteed jobs for everyone with a family-sustaining wage, adequate medical and family leave, paid vacations and retirement security,

The republicans say, but that's socialism. So there it is. We can't give our callused hands hard-working families their basic needs because that's socialism. And that's the problem with the economy.

Now if you have ever listened to the blabbermouth idiots on AM talk radio, or the three giants of moron prime-time TV, Faux News, NEWSMAX, or OAN, you know how horrible socialism is. The wing-nut pundits say the moment America becomes a socialist country is the moment America ceases to be America.

Republican politicians say the far-left socialist Democrats want a job-killing, soul-crushing, socialist agenda, they want to take your pickup truck, they want to take your money, they say it destroys, it kills, it's despairing, it's destruction, it will bring starvation, poverty, squalor, chaos, and they want to take away your hamburgers. It's death to America and the American way...

So these politicians say socialism is evil, but why is it evil? They say because it allows the government to choose the winners and the losers. Republicans say they want a level playing field. Republican politicians and pundits are saying if you're a loser it's your fault, and the government stepping in is socialism.

There is only one problem with this and that is, the government picks winners and losers all the time. Like when they gave automakers a 17-billion-dollar bailout loan, the airlines got a 50-billion taxpayer gift, Amazon got a 23-million dollar incentive package, JP Morgan Chase got 25 billion, 700 billion taxpayer dollars went to Wall Street big banks, Starkist Tuna got a 62-million-dollar tax credit, Foxconn got 3 billion, Apple got 845 million dollars to build a site in Colorado and on and on it goes from the best government money can buy.

I guess it's socialism when teachers, plumbers, nurses, clerks, and people who work for a living get a break. When millionaires, billionaires, and major corporations hire former congress critter lobbyists to write the tax laws so that the very rich pay less tax than their truck drivers that's just smart business practices.

So just remember when you vote Republican, they'll tell you they're the party of the working men and women but all the breaks will go to the super-rich leaving the middle class to pay the bill.