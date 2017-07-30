On the last day of July when I was one year old a top official of a nation issued a policy order that the leadership thought would make their nation great again. The nation had recovered from some terrible losses. But it was wealthy, powerful, and its citizens were relatively well-educated. It had historically made extremely important contributions to its regional culture. A similar policy was actively debated 75 years later in another nation. In both cases it was predictable that implementing the policy would result in shorter lives for many of its people.



You're too poor? You'll be pushed off the Bridge of LIfe by Age 7 (2nd right of center) for sure! Wasenius Ages of man 1831

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) Permission Details DMCA



In both cases it was involuntary to the people whose lives, by policy, would predictably be shorter. In both cases the vast majority of these people were unaware that this was going to happen to them. In both cases they would not have power to stop it, even if they had been aware of it.

Of course there were enormous differences in implementation. The Nazis who implemented the July 31st 1942 General Plan for the East forcibly deported and murdered millions of adults and children. The Republicans who seek to repeal and replace Obamacare are content with the fact that people who cannot afford health insurance predictably die sooner than people who can afford it. That is a fact that, although ignored by Republicans, has been overwhelmingly established.

There is a story to the effect that when Eskimos become too old and weak to hunt or chew blubber they are put out on ice floes to die by starvation, or freezing or drowning. This may be an urban legend or possibly actually less painful than a prolonged, medically palliated death. But suppose an Eskimo clan had available to it resources like ours that enabled it to provide a medically palliated death like ours or could decide whether to adopt such a custom. My guess is they would nevertheless think the ice-floe treatment was less preferred, primitive.