OpEdNews Op Eds

Republicans, Eskimos and "Good Germans"

By Robert Cogan
On the last day of July when I was one year old a top official of a nation issued a policy order that the leadership thought would make their nation great again. The nation had recovered from some terrible losses. But it was wealthy, powerful, and its citizens were relatively well-educated. It had historically made extremely important contributions to its regional culture. A similar policy was actively debated 75 years later in another nation. In both cases it was predictable that implementing the policy would result in shorter lives for many of its people.

From upload.wikimedia.org: You're too poor? You'll be pushed off the Bridge of LIfe by Age 7 (2nd right of center) for sure! Wasenius Ages of man 1831 {MID-147106}
You're too poor? You'll be pushed off the Bridge of LIfe by Age 7 (2nd right of center) for sure! Wasenius Ages of man 1831
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

In both cases it was involuntary to the people whose lives, by policy, would predictably be shorter. In both cases the vast majority of these people were unaware that this was going to happen to them. In both cases they would not have power to stop it, even if they had been aware of it.

Of course there were enormous differences in implementation. The Nazis who implemented the July 31st 1942 General Plan for the East forcibly deported and murdered millions of adults and children. The Republicans who seek to repeal and replace Obamacare are content with the fact that people who cannot afford health insurance predictably die sooner than people who can afford it. That is a fact that, although ignored by Republicans, has been overwhelmingly established.

There is a story to the effect that when Eskimos become too old and weak to hunt or chew blubber they are put out on ice floes to die by starvation, or freezing or drowning. This may be an urban legend or possibly actually less painful than a prolonged, medically palliated death. But suppose an Eskimo clan had available to it resources like ours that enabled it to provide a medically palliated death like ours or could decide whether to adopt such a custom. My guess is they would nevertheless think the ice-floe treatment was less preferred, primitive.

I believe there is enough similarity between the policy of Nazi Germany and that of the Republican "Repeal and Replacers" [of Obamacare] that every supporter, even every voter for House and Senate members and President Trump should be uncomfortable enough about this to cry out against it! The "free market" reasons Republicans have given to justify such a harmful policy are far too weak to justify it. It's an Eskimo Ice Floe policy for America! If it passes, I hope the supporters eat poorly and have troubled sleep. I'm not a believer in literal Scripture, so take this final comment for what it is, only an expression of my personal feelings based on your support for, or mere silence about this policy whose proponents you elected. You supporters or "good Germans": after a medically relatively prolonged life and relatively painless death, I hope you BURN IN HELL!

 

This author, although unknown at the time, got the same "WRONG MESSAGE" from the same Rockefeller university (U. of Chicago) as Bernie Sanders, at the same time ('58 - 62.) He was born 1940, is a white male American retired college professor
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Robert Cogan

Become a Fan
Author 7783

(Member since Sep 14, 2007)


  New Content

One of the author's parents was an immigrant who would have been killed before his conception if not let into the United States. This explains a lot about strong emotion on his part against immigrant bans and refugee deportation as well as the Republican "Health Care" i.e., life - shortening bills. They are Holocaust - lite, life shortening for the poor.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 30, 2017 at 10:30:54 PM

