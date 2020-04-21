 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 4/21/20

Republicans Come Out of Closet as Murderers for Capitalism

By Rob Kall
Protesters clog Michigan Capitol to protest lockdown Protesters in Lansing, Mich., on April 15 caused a traffic jam near the capitol building to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order. Read more: ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Washington Post)

The murderous homicidal nature of conservative capitalists has come out of the closet.

It started with a handful of them, including Trump, saying that the best way to deal with the virus was to let it "wash through" the populace. In other words, let the then expected two percent overall death rate, the 14% death rate among elderly, the three times as high death rate among people of color, "wash out. That would be about six million plus American citizens.

Chauncey De Vega wrote, in his Salon article, "Donald Trump and the Republican Party are now openly willing to sacrifice those Americans they consider to be "useless eaters" in this case older people, people with pre-existing health conditions and anyone else who may die from the coronavirus pandemic." and he cited Glen Beck, who told his viewers, 'that Americans who are older should just go back to work and prepare to die: "Even if we all get sick, I would rather die than kill the country."' And he cited Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's statement to Fox News, "Let's get back to living... And those of us that are 70-plus, we'll take care of ourselves."

At first there was just that trickle of a few voices.But that has turned into a torrent. Just yesterday, Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick (R) called for the reopening of his state, saying there are "more important things than living."

The more important things for these vultures are profits and more, more money. Patrick was an early voice, but now, it is becoming a conservative, Republican, right wing thing What is that thing? It is the baldfaced willingness to let people die. It is the decision that workers are getting too much free with their unemployment benefits, so they must be forced back to work, like indentured servants, even though the risks of infection and death have not abated.

The silver lining to this is that we now know the number of the beast. We now know just how low the leaders and influencers of the Republican party will go. They will kill for money. They will consign millions to death for money. And I'm not sure that the Democrats are a whole lot better. We'll see. But we know for sure that the Governors of Florida and Georgia surely are. We know that they are willing to pay the price in lives unnecessarily lost in exchange for giving business people their profits. And let's be clear, those will mostly be profits gained by big corporations with hundreds or thousands of stores.

How does this change things? Now you know when you look at Donald Trump-- well, you already knew it with that psychopath-- but when you look at Mitch McConnell or Susan Collins or any of the other Republican Senator or Governors, except, maybe Mitt Romney, that they are willing, able and ready to make decisions that kill innocent people.

And then there's their media. Fox, OAN, Breitbart. They throw gasoline on the fire, encouraging the Trump suicide cult members to do their Jim Jones covid-19 arsenic koolaid suicide by demonstrating shoulder to shoulder at state capitols of Democratic governors. One new study found that people were more likely to put themselves at greater if they watched Sean Hannity or lived in an area with a higher percentage of Republicans.

I must confess I haven't met a lefty or Democrat who has great concern for the people attending those demonstrations, but we are concerned about the people they may give the virus to-- their parents, grandparents and kids, the people who serve them in grocery stores, and the health care providers who will treat them when they go to the hospital for help for their Corona virus infection.

It gets uglier as this day goes on. This news just came out: Bill Barr threatens legal action to force states to reopen: "We have to give businesses more freedom to operate" Imagine that. Is this a modern form of slavery? A new take on sending people to gas chambers. Barr has become dangerous. But he's just one of many on the right who would do what they could to make money, regardless of the lives it costs.

And isn't it wonderful. The Democratic party in partnership with MSNBC and CNN have given us impotent, half brain dead Joe Biden to lead us out of this incredibly dangerous situation. I guess you could say we are really fucked. Or you could say that we are faced with a situation where we must find new ways of thinking and new solutions and possibilities.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lew Weingarth

Nicely written, and accurate. I'd submit one clarification. To understand the philosophical difference between Republicans and Democrats, just look at a family of mom, dad, and a 6 year old. A six year old isn't fully developed mentally. They are self centered, thinking ONLY of what they want. When things go wrong, a 6 Year old will lie to avoid taking responsibility for their actions. They actually FOOL THEMSELVES if necessary, and are totally dependent on mom and dad to "make it right", to fix their mistakes. Democrats know that lying about a problem might shift blame but doesn't fix the problem, so Democrats work for the good of all, including the children, because Democrats ARE mom and dad.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020 at 8:23:07 PM

Author 0
Kathy Swift

Unfortunately, I have to disagree with this analysis because as far as I can tell, Coronavirus is being turned into a political football that will, in all likelihood, ensure another Trump victory. The Dems and Repubs are playing identity politics with one another. On the left we have the Dems wanting to continue self-isolation and social distancing and on the right we have the Repubs wanting to return to "normal" (whatever that word means) and go back to work. What no one seems aware of is the fact that there is essentially NO SAFETY net for the 22 millions of Americans that just lost their jobs. That number will grow exponentially until the numbers of unemployed will overwhelm the current system. We are facing the very real possibility of mass starvation and homelessness on an epic scale.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020 at 9:15:16 PM

Sage

"The silver lining to this is that we now know the number of the beast. We now know just how low the leaders and influencers of the Republican party will go. They will kill for money. They will consign millions to death for money...." I think we knew well before this moment that repugs "will kill for money.."...and yes, the corporate dems might not lag that far hehind them. I am...the great mass of us are..useless eaters. GENOCIDE. GENOCIDE. GENOCIDE.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020 at 9:29:21 PM

