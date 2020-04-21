Republicans Come Out of Closet as Murderers for Capitalism



Protesters clog Michigan Capitol to protest lockdown Protesters in Lansing, Mich., on April 15 caused a traffic jam near the capitol building to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order. Read more: ...

The murderous homicidal nature of conservative capitalists has come out of the closet.

It started with a handful of them, including Trump, saying that the best way to deal with the virus was to let it "wash through" the populace. In other words, let the then expected two percent overall death rate, the 14% death rate among elderly, the three times as high death rate among people of color, "wash out. That would be about six million plus American citizens.

Chauncey De Vega wrote, in his Salon article, "Donald Trump and the Republican Party are now openly willing to sacrifice those Americans they consider to be "useless eaters" in this case older people, people with pre-existing health conditions and anyone else who may die from the coronavirus pandemic." and he cited Glen Beck, who told his viewers, 'that Americans who are older should just go back to work and prepare to die: "Even if we all get sick, I would rather die than kill the country."' And he cited Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's statement to Fox News, "Let's get back to living... And those of us that are 70-plus, we'll take care of ourselves."

At first there was just that trickle of a few voices.But that has turned into a torrent. Just yesterday, Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick (R) called for the reopening of his state, saying there are "more important things than living."

The more important things for these vultures are profits and more, more money. Patrick was an early voice, but now, it is becoming a conservative, Republican, right wing thing What is that thing? It is the baldfaced willingness to let people die. It is the decision that workers are getting too much free with their unemployment benefits, so they must be forced back to work, like indentured servants, even though the risks of infection and death have not abated.

The silver lining to this is that we now know the number of the beast. We now know just how low the leaders and influencers of the Republican party will go. They will kill for money. They will consign millions to death for money. And I'm not sure that the Democrats are a whole lot better. We'll see. But we know for sure that the Governors of Florida and Georgia surely are. We know that they are willing to pay the price in lives unnecessarily lost in exchange for giving business people their profits. And let's be clear, those will mostly be profits gained by big corporations with hundreds or thousands of stores.

How does this change things? Now you know when you look at Donald Trump-- well, you already knew it with that psychopath-- but when you look at Mitch McConnell or Susan Collins or any of the other Republican Senator or Governors, except, maybe Mitt Romney, that they are willing, able and ready to make decisions that kill innocent people.

And then there's their media. Fox, OAN, Breitbart. They throw gasoline on the fire, encouraging the Trump suicide cult members to do their Jim Jones covid-19 arsenic koolaid suicide by demonstrating shoulder to shoulder at state capitols of Democratic governors. One new study found that people were more likely to put themselves at greater if they watched Sean Hannity or lived in an area with a higher percentage of Republicans.

I must confess I haven't met a lefty or Democrat who has great concern for the people attending those demonstrations, but we are concerned about the people they may give the virus to-- their parents, grandparents and kids, the people who serve them in grocery stores, and the health care providers who will treat them when they go to the hospital for help for their Corona virus infection.

It gets uglier as this day goes on. This news just came out: Bill Barr threatens legal action to force states to reopen: "We have to give businesses more freedom to operate" Imagine that. Is this a modern form of slavery? A new take on sending people to gas chambers. Barr has become dangerous. But he's just one of many on the right who would do what they could to make money, regardless of the lives it costs.

And isn't it wonderful. The Democratic party in partnership with MSNBC and CNN have given us impotent, half brain dead Joe Biden to lead us out of this incredibly dangerous situation. I guess you could say we are really fucked. Or you could say that we are faced with a situation where we must find new ways of thinking and new solutions and possibilities.