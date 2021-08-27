Republican and Evangelical Vaccine Resisters Believe God has a Hand in All Creations--But not Vaccines



Genesis says God created everything

The Republican party is often called the party of God, and Republican politicians reinforce that notion by attacking Democrats as being anti-religion. No wonder that significantly more religious folks vote Republican than Democrat. In the 2016 election, 81 % of white evangelicals voted for Donald Trump and 75% in 2020. And according to religion news.com, Trump won big in the so-called bible belt and beyond. "Outside the South, Trump did well in the many mini-Bible belts in which evangelicals dominate the local religious market."

The religious base of the God party believes that God has a critical role in all human actions. Then shouldn't that apply to scientific advances? This creationist view would mean that God also created the many threats and dangers to humans. But God-given intelligence and scientific knowledge have enabled humans to advance from the cave to the Moon; from being victims of pestilence and hunger to creating treatments and technologies that have enabled humans to thrive.

In addition to the introduction of penicillin in 1942 to treat infectious diseases, starting in the early 20th century a plethora of vaccines were developed to prevent and eventually extinguish some of mankind's deadliest and most feared diseases: smallpox, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, measles, rubella, mumps, and more.

Along with penicillin, these vaccines contributed to a longevity revolution that increased human lifespans from an average age of about 50 in 1900 to today's average lifespan in the U.S. of 79 (before the coronavirus pandemic) and greater than 80 in Japan and other developed nations. Scientists expect that over the next few decades 100-year lifespans will be commonplace. But keep in mind that if not for the miracle of vaccines untold numbers of people over age 50 living today would not be here to resist vaccination.

So why are Republicans and the religious right turning against God in rejecting vaccines that can stop a pandemic? Why are they defying their own core belief that God has a hand in all creations that protect humans through their God-given intelligence and abilities--attributes that believers routinely celebrate. Athletes fall to their knees and thank God for touchdowns, home runs, no-hitters, and other impressive achievements. After American wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock won a gold medal for the USA in the Tokyo Olympics she was asked by a reporter if she was surprised by her win. Mensah- Stock responded: "It's by the grace of God I'm even able to move my feet." I just leave it in His hands." And according to Cauldron Magazine, basketball star Kevin Durant, after averaging more than 30 points a game, was asked by reporter Doris Burke "What goes into a streak like this?"Durant responded: "God. That's all I can say."

Movie stars also thank God for the awards they receive. At the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony actor Matthew McConaughey won an Oscar for best actor for his role in the film Dallas Buyers Club. In his acceptance speech, McConaughey said: "First off I want to thank God because that's who I look up to."No surprise that the Christian media praised McConaughey for his courage in publicly affirming God's hand in his success.

Even Astronauts, who are steeped in science, have acknowledged God. After the Apollo 8 spacecraft entered orbit in 1968 the crew--Frank Borman, Jim Lovell, and William Anders did a broadcast that ended with: "For all the people on Earth, the crew of Apollo 8 has a message." They then read in turn from Genesis, beginning with "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth" and ending with "and God saw that it was good." Surprisingly, in 2011 Pope Benedict declared God's role in scientific discoveries: "God's mind was behind complex scientific theories such as the Big Bang."

It's not that believers think that God miraculously intervened to deliver the Apollo spacecraft to the Moon or carried athletes to the finish lines, but rather that God gave them the talent that they developed through hard work and faith and thus achieved enormous accomplishments. If God has a role in athletic achievements shouldn't God be recognized for the slam dunk of the coronavirus vaccines?

Not all Republicans or Evangelicals resist vaccination, When vaccines became available, evangelical minister and Christian leader Franklin Graham urged his fellow evangelicals to get vaccinated. But his voice is muted by the Republicans and evangelicals who top the list of vaccine resisters.

Consider the often quoted parable about the man during a flood who was standing on the roof of his home as waters rose. He refused help, saying he had faith that God would save him, He drowned. When facing God he complained, "I had faith in you. Why didn't you save me?" God answered: "I sent you an inflatable pontoon, then a motorboat, and finally a helicopter. You refused all these rescues."

Similarly, we can imagine an unvaccinated person succumbing to Covid while protesting to God. "I had faith, why didn't you save me?" And God's response would be: "I sent you scientists, who with their God-given intelligence developed a new technology for speedily developing vaccines. Then I sent you the Moderna vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine, and the brilliant Dr. Fauci to explain the intelligence and science of the vaccines and the rigorous protocols for approving them

