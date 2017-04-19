You were hungry and thirsty, so I eliminated Meals on Wheels.
You were sick, so I tried to repeal your health care.
You were in prison, so I tortured you.
You were in debt, so I increased military spending by $50 billion and raised your student loan interest rates.
Your air, water, and food were polluted, so I cut environmental protections.
You were poor, but I didn't want to encourage dependence, so I gave more money to the rich.
Republican Jesus
(Image by Donald A. Smith) Permission Details DMCA