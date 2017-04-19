Refresh  

Republican Jesus

You were hungry and thirsty, so I eliminated Meals on Wheels.

You were a stranger, so I vilified you and demanded that you be deported.

You were sick, so I tried to repeal your health care.

You were in prison, so I tortured you.

You were in debt, so I increased military spending by $50 billion and raised your student loan interest rates.

You were uneducated, so I slashed education funding.

Your air, water, and food were polluted, so I cut environmental protections.

You were poor, but I didn't want to encourage dependence, so I gave more money to the rich.


Republican Jesus
(Image by Donald A. Smith)   Permission   Details   DMCA
DFA organizer, Democratic Precinct Committee Officer, writer, and programmer. My op-ed pieces have appeared in the Seattle Times, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, and elsewhere. See http://WALiberals.org and http://TruthSite.org for my writing, my (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

You were sick, so I took away your family's home and possessions.


You were arrogant with your wealth, so I took from the poor to give you more.



Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 5:24:49 PM

