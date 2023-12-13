Replacing a Disastrous War with a Just Peace

Although the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza has captured the world's horrified attention, the war in Ukraine has had even more terrible consequences. Grinding on for nearly two years, Russia's massive military invasion of that country has taken hundreds of thousands of lives, created millions of refugees, wrecked Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and economy, and consumed enormous financial resources from nations around the world.

And yet, despite the Ukraine War's vast human and economic costs, there is no sign that it is abating. Russia and Ukraine are now bogged down in very bloody military stalemate, with about a fifth of Ukraine's land occupied and annexed by Russia.

Meanwhile, polls show that an overwhelming majority of Ukrainians remain determined to continue the struggle to free all of Ukraine from Russian captivity. Indeed, an opinion survey in the fall of 2023 found that 80 percent of Ukrainians polled believed that under no circumstances should Ukraine give up any of its territory.

Similarly, in Russia, polls have found that a majority of the public appears content with the Putin regime's military conquest of Ukraine and is opposed to any peace settlement that would relinquish Russian control of conquered Ukrainian land. Of course, the accuracy of Russian polls on the Ukraine War remains deeply suspect, for professing opposition to the war could easily lead to arrest, as it did for 20,000 Russians in 2022. Perhaps for this reason, numerous Russians polled refused to answer the question of where they stood on the war. One participant responded: "Thank you for the opportunity not to testify against myself." In any case, in increasingly authoritarian Russia, public sentiment against war seems unlikely to alter the Putin administration's determination to triumph on the battlefield.

Admittedly, in the United States, the major supplier of military and economic aid to beleaguered Ukraine, some developments point to declining enthusiasm for that role. The Republican Party has revived its 1930s policy (once termed "isolationism") of appeasing military aggression by rightwing dictatorships, while leftists with an anti-American slant see a Russian victory as a useful way of somehow destroying "U.S. imperialism". Nonetheless, unless Donald Trump and his MAGA followers sweep into power in 2024, it seems unlikely that the U.S. government or its NATO partners will entirely abandon Ukraine to a future under the jackboot of Russian military occupation.

Given these obstacles, is there a way to secure a just settlement of the Ukraine War?

There is, but it will take some creative action by the United Nations, the global organization that has been authorized to enforce international security.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the overwhelming majority of the world's nations have repeatedly used their participation in the UN General Assembly to condemn the Russian invasion and to call for a just peace in Ukraine. For example, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the war, the General Assembly, by a vote of 141 nations to 7 (with 32 abstentions), demanded that Russia "immediately, completely, and unconditionally" withdraw its military forces from Ukraine and called for a "cessation in hostilities" and a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" based on the principles enshrined in the UN Charter. The UN Charter, of course, constitutes international law and bans "the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State."

Even so, it is the UN Security Council that is tasked with enforcing international security, and Russia has used its veto in that UN entity to block UN action to end the Ukraine War.

