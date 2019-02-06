Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez slams Trump's State of the Union Address in the most effective manner

- Advertisement -

Donald Trump gave the speech one would expect. It was devoid of facts, full of lies, and promoted hate and fear against the other.

Trump concentrated much of his ire on a couple of undocumented persons who killed as he brought the victims' families into the chamber. Of course, he failed to note that more of those heinous killings are done by those who worship him and who affected various incidents of murder and massacre.

Had the president spent more time on specific policies to help the American people, his speech would have been more effective. None of this was lost on Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In an MSNBC interview, she said the following.

- Advertisement -

"I think that the president was unprepared," Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. "I don't think that he did his homework. We have seen State of the Union addresses delivered by many presidents, Democrats, and Republicans. They almost always have substantive policies that are offered.

Ocasio-Cortez was not done.

- Advertisement -

"It was no plan," the representative continued. "There was no plan to address our opioid crisis. There was no plan to address our cost of healthcare. There was no plan to increase wages. It was ... I had to ask myself, 'Is this a campaign stop or is this a State of the Union?'

I have stated several times that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Progressives like her are the future of the Democratic Party because of their raw intelligence, fearlessness, and unabashed belief in the policies they know America wants. Recently she showed her chops as she took on the pharmaceutical industry.

Ocasio-Cortex nailed it like a pro immediately after the State of the Union. Her talking points were timely, on point, effective, and quotable. That is the type of Progressive we need to defend and promote our point of view and narrative.